Highlights from Duke commit Sean Stewart's McDonald's slam dunk contest victory

The dunk contest at the Powerade Jam Fest on the first night of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game week helped the all-star tournament start with a bang as Duke commit Sean Stewart took down the competition.

With Stewart’s dunk contest win and fellow Duke commit Jared McCain winning the 3-point contest, the Blue Devils swept the Jam Fest. Those weren’t the only two involved in the evening — Stewart got help from soon-to-be teammate Mackenzie Mgbako as well in one dunk.

See highlights below from Stewart’s win over opponents including Bronny James, Elmarko Jackson and Matas Buzelis. The McDonald’s All-American girls game will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game scheduled to begin after it ends, around 9 p.m.

