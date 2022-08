ESPN announced the network’s 11 nationally broadcasted high school games this season, a lineup featuring some of the nation’s finest teams. The 11 matchups combine with the seven Kickoff Games—between Aug. 25-28—to make the entire high school slate in 2022.

And a few of the teams will most likely end up in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 power rankings, too, so we’re keeping a close eye on each.

Here’s the rundown and how to watch each 2022 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase game.

1 Fri. Sept. 2: Serra (Calif.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.), 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU Related 2 Fri. Sept. 9: Lake Gibson (Fla.) vs. Lehigh (Fla.), 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU Related 3 Thurs. Sept. 15: St. Frances Academy (M.D.) vs. Venice (Fla.), 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2 Related 4 Fri. Sept. 16: Brookwood (Ga.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 7:30 p.m. ET - ESPNU Related 5 Fri. Sept. 23: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Central (Ala.), 7: 00 p.m. ET, ESPNU Related 6 Fri. Sept. 30: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Buford (Ga.), 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2 Related 7 Thurs. Oct. 6: Zachary (La.) vs. Woodlawn (La.), 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU Related 8 Fri. Oct. 7: Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lone Peak (Utah), 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU Related 9 Thurs. Oct. 20: Allen (Texas) vs. Guyer (Texas), 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2 Related 10 Fri. Oct. 28: Basha (Ariz.) vs. Chandler (Ariz.), 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU Related 11 Thurs. Nov. 3: Jenks (Okla.) vs. Bixby (Oklah.), 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2 Related