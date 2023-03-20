Football Recruiting Roundup: Brandyn Hillman to Michigan among latest commitments

The Michigan Wolverines won the biggest prize in the 24/7, 365 recruiting race this past weekend. On Sunday, Churchland (Va.) four-star athlete Brandyn Hillman announced his commitment to Michigan – after initially signing with Notre Dame back in December.

Hillman got right to the point with his announcement.

Hillman is ranked No. 9 among athletes in the class of 2023 and fifth overall in the state of Virginia. He’s among several notable high school football players who announced their college team commitments over the weekend.

Here is all the latest recruiting news, according to On3.

