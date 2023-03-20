Football Recruiting Roundup: Brandyn Hillman to Michigan among latest commitments

The Michigan Wolverines won the biggest prize in the 24/7, 365 recruiting race this past weekend. On Sunday, Churchland (Va.) four-star athlete Brandyn Hillman announced his commitment to Michigan – after initially signing with Notre Dame back in December.
Hillman got right to the point with his announcement.
NOT TO MUCH TO SAY🤷🏾♂️#GoBlue @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/EHgFx14pt3
— Brandyn Hillman🌟 (@dmv_b3) March 19, 2023
Hillman is ranked No. 9 among athletes in the class of 2023 and fifth overall in the state of Virginia. He’s among several notable high school football players who announced their college team commitments over the weekend.
Here is all the latest recruiting news, according to On3.
Brandyn Hillman: Michigan (2023)
High school: Churchland (Va.)
Position: Athlete
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 191 pounds
Tionne Gray: Missouri (2024)
High school: Hazelwood Central (Mo.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
Josh Harrison: Wake Forest (2024)
High school: Christ School (NC)
Position: Edge
Rating; Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Jordan Boyd: Georgia Tech (2024)
High school: Silver Bluff (SC)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Tayshaun Burney: Wake Forest (2024)
High school: Carrollwood Day (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Three stars
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 155 pounds
Santana Alo-Tupuola: Georgia Tech (2024)
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 325 pounds