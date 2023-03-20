Sections

Football Recruiting Roundup: Brandyn Hillman to Michigan among latest commitments

The Michigan Wolverines won the biggest prize in the 24/7, 365 recruiting race this past weekend. On Sunday, Churchland (Va.) four-star athlete Brandyn Hillman announced his commitment to Michigan – after initially signing with Notre Dame back in December.

Hillman got right to the point with his announcement.

Hillman is ranked No. 9 among athletes in the class of 2023 and fifth overall in the state of Virginia. He’s among several notable high school football players who announced their college team commitments over the weekend.

Here is all the latest recruiting news, according to On3.

Brandyn Hillman: Michigan (2023)

247Sports

High school: Churchland (Va.)

Position: Athlete

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 191 pounds

Tionne Gray: Missouri (2024)

247Sports

High school: Hazelwood Central (Mo.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

Josh Harrison: Wake Forest (2024)

Josh Harrison

Don Callahan, Inside Carolina/247Sports

High school: Christ School (NC)

Position: Edge

Rating; Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Jordan Boyd: Georgia Tech (2024)

Jordan Boyd

Scooter Waller, 247Sports

High school: Silver Bluff (SC)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Tayshaun Burney: Wake Forest (2024)

Tayshaun Burney

Christopher Stock, 247Sports

High school: Carrollwood Day (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Three stars

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 155 pounds

Santana Alo-Tupuola: Georgia Tech (2024)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Interior offensive line

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 325 pounds

