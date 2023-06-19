Amateur Adjacent: Best mid- to high-handicap options similar to Wyndham Clark's winning bag

Wyndham Clark didn’t break on Sunday at the U.S. Open, turning missed approach shots—from tough lies and angles to the pin—into incredible par saves, and really, even one bogey save; turning a reliable fade into a sure thing off the tee as the SoCal marine layer finally exited center stage in favor of a sunny final run; turning the expected storylines into mere fodder that now must await until the British Open in July.
With the fairways and greens firming, Clark’s game was steady while others like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler dipped just enough for the man from Colorado to take command.
The sun setting over No. 18, Clark two-putted his way into the history books. And, like many times before, more than a few amateur golfers had a resounding question: What’s in the bag?
With that in mind, here’s the full breakdown, which includes other options that better fit higher handicappers and high school golfers.
For more equipment breakdowns, check out the fantastic work from Golfweek’s gear guru David Dusek.
Driver
Clark uses the TSi3 driver from Titleist, which is another example of the latest gear not always being the “best” for your game. In fact, the general consensus from the pros when Titleist was releasing the newer TSR 3 model had one common note: Don’t change the formula too much from the TSi3.Shop the TSi3 Driver
And while this driver is a solid option (and cost-saving) for the golfer who has repeatable swings and contact points, we’d suggest taking a look at the TSR2 model—a better fit for contact across the face and the driver used by the U.S. Open low amateur, Gordon Sargent.Shop the TSR2 Driver
Fairway wood
Clark doesn’t follow the “same driver brand, same fairway woods brand” perception, instead opting for a TaylorMade Stealth 2.Shop the Stealth 2 Fairway Wood
It’s a solid fit for amateurs as well, though we’d argue older models like the SIM2 Max would be just as effective for the high school players out there.Shop the SIM2 Max Fairway Wood
Irons
No blades for Clark. His go-to irons are the 620 CB, which has all the shot-shaping characteristics of the 620 MBs but with more forgiveness—a top term that amateurs should consider when selecting their irons.Shop the 620 CB Irons
Clark also uses a T200 3-iron, a move that many pros employ when choosing the longer irons in the bag. The forgiveness and hollow-body construction create a high-launching weapon in the hands of the pros, and for amateurs, it’s a top-tier choice for the entire bag.Shop the T200 Irons
Note: Titleist recently released a new lineup of the T Series, which means these will go down in price very soon.
Wedges
Like many Tour pros, Clark goes with Vokey Design SM9 Wedges, starting with a 46-degree pitching wedge, followed by a 52, 56 and a Vokey WedgeWorks 60.Shop Vokey SM9 Wedges
Vokey is one of—if not the—best in the wedge game, so amateurs alike should give them a look. However, the different grinds and what suits your game best is another matter, so we’d recommend diving into the options and ultimately testing them.Learn about PGA Superstore Wedge Fitting
Putter
Clark opts for the Odyssey Versa Jailbird for rolling in birdies and finding the perfect rhythm for par saves. It’s an older model, and the fact that Rickie Fowler uses the same putter, you can bet it’s pretty hard to find.
The good news: Odyssey has multiple versions that golfers should check out — find the best for your game.
The best news: A few Odyssey Versa Putters are on sale at the moment at the PGA Superstore.Save 10% on Odyssey Versa Putters
Ball
Clark is a Titleist man, teeing up the PRO V1x. The ball flight is higher than the PRO V1 and has more spin thanks to the spherically-tiled 348 tetrahedral dimple design. If you’re a golfer who likes a firmer feel along with those characteristics, then it is a solid option.Shop PRO V1x Golf Balls
If not, then perhaps the lower flight and softer feel of the PRO V1 is the go-to.Shop PRO V1 Golf Balls
Both are more than $50, though, so keep this in mind: If either ball flight spends most of the time smashing through trees, nose-diving into the water, bombing the neighbor’s house, lading on the road 100 yards from the course, etc., then perhaps finding cheaper deals is a smart choice. Just saying.Shop all Titleist Golf Balls
We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Grips
Last but certainly not least is the grips, which might be the most vital element to your clubs.
Clark goes with Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord on his irons, driver, fairway wood, and wedges—the same Tiger Woods and others use.Shop Tour Velvet Cord
How many wraps are underneath and tape is unclear to us, but it brings up a point for all golfers: Getting fit properly should include testing different grip styles and sizes—even if that means a standard size with additional wraps and double-sided tape.
Of course, most fans didn’t notice Clark’s Tour Velvet Cords as much as the oversized putter grip, which Fowler also uses.Shop SuperStroke Zenergy Grip
