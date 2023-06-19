Amateur Adjacent: Best mid- to high-handicap options similar to Wyndham Clark's winning bag

Wyndham Clark didn’t break on Sunday at the U.S. Open, turning missed approach shots—from tough lies and angles to the pin—into incredible par saves, and really, even one bogey save; turning a reliable fade into a sure thing off the tee as the SoCal marine layer finally exited center stage in favor of a sunny final run; turning the expected storylines into mere fodder that now must await until the British Open in July.

With the fairways and greens firming, Clark’s game was steady while others like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler dipped just enough for the man from Colorado to take command.

The sun setting over No. 18, Clark two-putted his way into the history books. And, like many times before, more than a few amateur golfers had a resounding question: What’s in the bag?

With that in mind, here’s the full breakdown, which includes other options that better fit higher handicappers and high school golfers.

