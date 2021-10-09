The No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State game is recruiting central for Hawkeye prospects

As far as the 2021 college football goes, the matchup between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State will likely knock one team out of the playoff hunt and give the other a massive achievement to tout when the final rankings are being debated.

Looking forward to the future, the Hawkeyes are using this game to host a plethora of recruits, including arguably the best 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa and arguably the best 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

It’s a matchup that could be pivotal for the present and for the next four years.

Des Moines Register reporter Alyssa Hertel spotted several high-level Hawkeye recruits on the sidelines before the game. Here is a list, and follow Hertel for more Hawkeyes recruiting news.

Just a few recruits in attendance for today's Iowa-Penn State game. Xavier Nwankpa, Kaydn Proctor and JJ Kohl are among the top prospects representing Iowa high school football today. pic.twitter.com/1wlxKePKJC — Alyssa Hertel (@AlyssaHertel) October 9, 2021