High School Esports 2023 regional/state power rankings: 'League of Legends'

As the 2023 high school esports season moves along, here are the “League of Legends” power rankings for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS
Alabama
1. Loveless Academic Magnet Prog High School: LAMP Legends Gold
2. Virgil Grissom High School: Grissom LofL Team A
3. Saraland High School: Spartan Legends
4. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Bao
5. Calera High School: Calera LoL
6. Spain Park High School: Spain Park Jag Legends
7. Hartselle High School: HHS-LOL-1
8. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Blue
9. Munford High School: Happy lil Accidents
10. Sylacauga High School: SHS AOE Aggies
Alaska
1. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Black Team
2. Lathrop High School: The Iron Chefs
3. Mt. Edgecumbe High School: MEHS Braves (Lol)
4. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Blue Team
5. Kenai Central High School: KCHS Leagintime
6. Galena City School District: GCSD LoL Team
7. Soldotna High School: SoHi Stars
8. Palmer High School: PHS LoL 2021-22
9. Nenana City School: Lynx
10. Denali Borough School District: Tri-Valley Viking Blue
Arkansas
1. Southside High School: Maverick Esports
2. White County Central High School: WCC Tibbers
3. Gentry High School: GHS Infinite
4. Springdale High School: Red Dawgs
5. Wynne High School: Delta Swarm
6. Bryant High School: HiveFive
7. Morrilton Senior High School: Devil Dogs
8. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts: Rabbit Hole
9. Bentonville West High School: BWHS League of Legends
10. Cabot High School: Fearsome 5
British Columbia
1. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Black
2. Grand Forks Secondary School: GFSS Alpha Wolves
3. Lord Byng Secondary School: LBSS – T1 – Spectre
4. Vancouver College: VC Irish eSports (Purple)
5. Unity Christian School: Unity Flames
6. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Silver
7. Okanagan Mission Secondary School: Mid Piece
8. Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary School: Carney Stars
9. Timberline Secondary School: Timberline eWolves
10. Grand Forks Secondary School: GFSS Wolf Pack
California
1. Sunny Hills High School: Sunny Hills LoL Gold Varsity
2. San Marino High School: TITANic Bing Qi Ling
3. George Washington High School: Eagles Red
4. AIMS College Prep: AIMS College Prep 1 LoL
5. Bakersfield High School: KHSD Esport Team
6. Mountain House High School: MHHS Mustangs Varsity
7. San Marino High School: SMHS Varsi-D
8. West Covina High School: Bulldogs
9. Archbishop Riordan High School: LOL eCrusader Black
10. Whittier Christian High School: Varsity Heralds
Central Region
1. Sheboygan South High School: Fellowship of the Wing
2. Central High School: Central Esports
3. Loyola College Prep: Dog House Gaming
4. Liberty High School: Blue Jays
5. Sheboygan South High School: Dark Crimson Redwings
6. Albia High School: Albia Blue Demons
7. Salina High South: SHS-LEAGUE
8. Biloxi High School: BHS Red Squadron
9. Century High School: Century Patriots Red
10. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science: Blue Waves
Colorado
1. STEM School Highlands Ranch: BTS2
2. Cherry Creek High School: Creek League – Blue
3. Chaparral High School: Chaparral Trojan Armadillos
4. Grandview High School: Wolfpack Legends – Black
5. Columbine High School: CHS T2
6. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory: VPP STAMPEDE
7. Pinnacle Charter School High School: PCHS Varsity
8. Highlands Ranch High School: Falcon E-Lete
9. Rocky Mountain High School: Lobos League of Legends
10. Highland High School: Glass Half-FILL
Connecticut
1. Greenwich High School: Greenwich Cardinals
2. Wilton High School: Warriors
3. Simsbury High School: Simsbury Trojans League of Legends
4. Conard High School: Red Wolves
5. Berlin High School: Berlin High Esports
6. Weston High School: Trojans
7. University High School of Science and Engineering: UHSSE LOL Alpha Team
8. Avon High School: Avon High School: LoL- 1
9. New Britain High School: Legendary Hurricanes
10. Northwest Catholic High School: Northwest Catholic Lions
Eastern Region
1. Dwight Morrow High School/Academies at Englewood: Sardo Squad
2. Clifton High School: CHS Mustangs
3. Conrad Schools of Science: Conrad Esports
4. Advanced Technology Center: ATC Midgap
5. Bergenfield High School: BHS Bears
6. Royal St. George’s College: Legendary Knights
7. Goose Creek High School: Vanquishers
8. Newport High School: Newport Esports
9. Dekalb High School: DHS Baron eSports
10. Seton LaSalle Catholic High School: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Florida
1. Cape Coral High School: Orange Seahawks
2. Olympia High School: Olympia League of Titans
3. Doral Academy Charter High School: Doral Academy Firebirds
4. Lehigh Senior High School: Lightning Eclipse
5. Windermere High School: Windermere Wolverines
6. Florida Virtual School: FLVS Fury 1
7. Cypress Lake High School: The Rift Scuttlers
8. Robert Morgan Educational Center: RMEC Wraiths
9. Palm Bay Preparatory Academy 6-12: 1104 Panthers
10. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School: League Lions
Georgia
1. Discovery High School: Discovery Titans Green
2. Peachtree Ridge High School: The PRHS Placeholders
3. Lambert High School: Longhorns
4. Duluth High School: Duluth High School White
5. Northview High School: League of Loudness
6. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy: Mt Bethel Bronzies
7. Duluth High School: Duluth High School Purple
8. Lambert High School: Longhorns JV
9. Lakeside High School: Lakeside Panthers
10. North Forsyth High School: LOL Raiders
Hawaii
1. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Black
2. President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL1
3. President Theodore Roosevelt High School: Hyunmin Enthusiasts
4. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Gold
5. Mililani High School: MHSeSports2
6. Mililani High School: MHSeSports1
7. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Red
8. Punahou School: Punahou Red
9. Henry Perrine Baldwin High School: Don’t Ban Yuumi
10. Seabury Hall: Spartans Red
Illinois
1. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Gold
2. Charleston High School: CHS Trojans
3. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Green
4. St. Patrick High School: St. Patrick Shamrocks LoL
5. Brother Rice High School: MightyCrusadersLOL
6. Liberty High School: Legendary Eagles
7. Rock Island High School: Joe’ Gaths
8. Thornton Fractional South High School: TF South Red Wolves
9. Grant Community High School: Bulldogs
10. Newman Central Catholic High School: Newman Comets
Kentucky
1. Thomas Nelson High School: Rami Nelson
2. Bowling Green High School: Purple Pain
3. Kentucky Country Day School: KCD Esports LOL
4. Dupont Manual High School: Crimsons League of Legends
5. Dupont Manual High School: Rams
6. Lafayette High School: Lafayette Generals LoL
7. Whitley County High School: Colonels League of Legends
8. Harlan County High School: HCHS LOL
9. West Jessamine High School: The League of West
10. Danville High School: Admirals Blue HS
Maine
1. Cape Elizabeth High School: Cape Elizabeth LoL
2. Maine Central Institute: The PACK
3. Noble High School: Noble Knights JV
4. Noble High School: Noble Knights
5. Piscataquis Community Secondary School: Pirate Legends
6. Harpswell Coastal Academy: HCA Narwhals
7. Brewer High School: Brewer Witches LOL
8. Messalonskee High School: Messalonskee Eagles
Massachusetts
1. Ipswich High School: IHS Tigers – LoL
2. Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – Gatekeepers
3. Fitchburg High School: Fitchburg Varsity Raiders
4. Braintree High School: BHS Pickle Sprinters
5. Newton South High School: Newton South esports
6. Franklin County Technical School: FCTS League-l Eagles
7. Braintree High School: BHS Pickle Farmers
8. Natick High School: NHS Redhawks LoL
9. Chelmsford High School: Lions
Michigan
1. Melvindale High School: Cardinal Thunder – Red
2. Novi High School: Novi Wildcats LoL
3. Northville High School: Northville Varsity Black League of Legends
4. Franklin High School: PATRIOTS
5. West Bloomfield High School: Grievous Gators
6. Mona Shores High School: Mona Shores Runners-up
7. East Kentwood High School: East Kentwood Falcon Gaming
8. Anchor Bay High School: AB TARS
9. Harrison Community High School: Harrison Hornets Cyber Swarm
10. Howell High School: Howell LoL
Mountain Region
1. Bishop Blanchet High School: BBHS Bears
2. Provo High School: Provo High League of Legends
3. Copper Hills High School: CHHS League of Legends
4. Bountiful High School: RedHawks LoL – Red
5. Farmington High School: League of the Phoenix
6. Mission Heights Preparatory High School: Phantoms
7. Eastlake High School: Team Eggplant
8. Magrath Junior & Senior High School: MHS ZENITHS
9. Thunder Ridge High School: Thunder Ridge Hyperion
10. Buffalo High School: Bison League of Legends
New Mexico
1. Taos Academy: T.A. Cybernetics LoL
2. Albuquerque Academy: Chargers Varsity LoL
3. Gadsden High School: Gadsden Panthers Gold
4. The Academy for Technology and the Classics: ATC Phoenix Legends
5. Albuquerque Academy: Academy Red JV
6. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity LOL
7. Gadsden High School: Gadsden Panthers Maroon
8. Early College Academy: The ECA Phantoms (League)
9. Atrisco Heritage Academy High School: Atrisco Legendary Academy
10. Las Cruces High School: LCHS League of Legends Varsity
New York
1. Syosset Senior High School: Syosset LoL
2. University Heights Secondary School: League of Legends Alpha
3. Plattsburgh Senior High School: PHS Hornets
4. Uniondale High School: Uniondale Knights LoL
5. Schenectady High School: Schenectady LOL
6. Hamburg High School: Bulldogs Gaming
7. Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School: League Crusaders
8. Cortland Junior-Senior High School: Cortland Tigers White
9. MESA Charter High School: MESA Warriors Yellow
10. Chittenango High School: CHS League 1
Oklahoma
1. Piedmont High School: Force Fight Win
2. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS Varsity League of Legends
3. Stillwater High School: SHS Pioneers
4. Crossings Christian School: CCS Knights
5. Ardmore High School: Ardmore Tiger Gaming
6. Ada High School: AHS Cougars
7. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS JV A League of Legends
8. Salina High School: Salina Wildcats
9. Seminole High School: Fezzy’s Fighters
10. Plainview High School: Plainview LoL Varsity
Texas
1. Wylie High School: Minion Diff
2. Birdville Center of Technology and Advanced Learning: BCTAL LEGENDS
3. Allen High School: Allen Eagles League
4. Lake Dallas High School: LDHS Falcons – League of Legends
5. Garland High School: Poro Noobs
6. AmTech Career Academy: AmTech Sentinels
7. Corsicana High School: CHS Tigers Gold – LoL
8. Lakeview Centennial High School: [LCHS] We got boosted
9. Richardson High School: Augmented Eagles
10. Plano Academy High School: Titan eSports LOL Team
Texas Private
1. The Village School: The Village School
2. Bracken Christian School: BCS Warriors Varsity
3. British International School of Houston: BIS-Houston Bulldogs – LOL
4. Concordia Lutheran High School: Legends of League
5. Cornerstone Christian Schools: Fed Zeppelin
6. Eagle Christian Academy: Eagles
7. Lutheran South Academy: Pioneers LoL State
Virginia
1. Rock Ridge High School: Rock Ridge Phoenixes Red
2. Monticello High School: MHS Mustangs
3. Centreville High School: CVHS LoLCats
4. Loudoun County High School: LCHS League of Adam
5. Mills E. Godwin High School: Godwin Eagles
6. Colonial Forge High School: CFHS Eagles
7. Freedom High School: Freedom Eagles
8. Grafton High School: GHS Ship 1
9. Hayfield Secondary: Hawks
10. Justice High School: Justice League