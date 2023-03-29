Sections

High School Esports 2023 regional/state power rankings: 'League of Legends'

As the 2023 high school esports season moves along, here are the “League of Legends” power rankings for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS 

Alabama

1. Loveless Academic Magnet Prog High School: LAMP Legends Gold

2. Virgil Grissom High School: Grissom LofL Team A

3. Saraland High School: Spartan Legends

4. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Bao

5. Calera High School: Calera LoL

6. Spain Park High School: Spain Park Jag Legends

7. Hartselle High School: HHS-LOL-1

8. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Blue

9. Munford High School: Happy lil Accidents

10. Sylacauga High School: SHS AOE Aggies

Alaska

1. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Black Team

2. Lathrop High School: The Iron Chefs

3. Mt. Edgecumbe High School: MEHS Braves (Lol)

4. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Blue Team

5. Kenai Central High School: KCHS Leagintime

6. Galena City School District: GCSD LoL Team

7. Soldotna High School: SoHi Stars

8. Palmer High School: PHS LoL 2021-22

9. Nenana City School: Lynx

10. Denali Borough School District: Tri-Valley Viking Blue

Arkansas

1. Southside High School: Maverick Esports

2. White County Central High School: WCC Tibbers

3. Gentry High School: GHS Infinite

4. Springdale High School: Red Dawgs

5. Wynne High School: Delta Swarm

6. Bryant High School: HiveFive

7. Morrilton Senior High School: Devil Dogs

8. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts: Rabbit Hole

9. Bentonville West High School: BWHS League of Legends

10. Cabot High School: Fearsome 5

British Columbia

1. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Black

2. Grand Forks Secondary School: GFSS Alpha Wolves

3. Lord Byng Secondary School: LBSS – T1 – Spectre

4. Vancouver College: VC Irish eSports (Purple)

5. Unity Christian School: Unity Flames

6. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Silver

7. Okanagan Mission Secondary School: Mid Piece

8. Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary School: Carney Stars

9. Timberline Secondary School: Timberline eWolves

10. Grand Forks Secondary School: GFSS Wolf Pack

California

1. Sunny Hills High School: Sunny Hills LoL Gold Varsity

2. San Marino High School: TITANic Bing Qi Ling

3. George Washington High School: Eagles Red

4. AIMS College Prep: AIMS College Prep 1 LoL

5. Bakersfield High School: KHSD Esport Team

6. Mountain House High School: MHHS Mustangs Varsity

7. San Marino High School: SMHS Varsi-D

8. West Covina High School: Bulldogs

9. Archbishop Riordan High School: LOL eCrusader Black

10. Whittier Christian High School: Varsity Heralds

Central Region

1. Sheboygan South High School: Fellowship of the Wing

2. Central High School: Central Esports

3. Loyola College Prep: Dog House Gaming

4. Liberty High School: Blue Jays

5. Sheboygan South High School: Dark Crimson Redwings

6. Albia High School: Albia Blue Demons

7. Salina High South: SHS-LEAGUE

8. Biloxi High School: BHS Red Squadron

9. Century High School: Century Patriots Red

10. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science: Blue Waves

Colorado

1. STEM School Highlands Ranch: BTS2

2. Cherry Creek High School: Creek League – Blue

3. Chaparral High School: Chaparral Trojan Armadillos

4. Grandview High School: Wolfpack Legends – Black

5. Columbine High School: CHS T2

6. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory: VPP STAMPEDE

7. Pinnacle Charter School High School: PCHS Varsity

8. Highlands Ranch High School: Falcon E-Lete

9. Rocky Mountain High School: Lobos League of Legends

10. Highland High School: Glass Half-FILL

Connecticut

1. Greenwich High School: Greenwich Cardinals

2. Wilton High School: Warriors

3. Simsbury High School: Simsbury Trojans League of Legends

4. Conard High School: Red Wolves

5. Berlin High School: Berlin High Esports

6. Weston High School: Trojans

7. University High School of Science and Engineering: UHSSE LOL Alpha Team

8. Avon High School: Avon High School: LoL- 1

9. New Britain High School: Legendary Hurricanes

10. Northwest Catholic High School: Northwest Catholic Lions

Eastern Region

1. Dwight Morrow High School/Academies at Englewood: Sardo Squad

2. Clifton High School: CHS Mustangs

3. Conrad Schools of Science: Conrad Esports

4. Advanced Technology Center: ATC Midgap

5. Bergenfield High School: BHS Bears

6. Royal St. George’s College: Legendary Knights

7. Goose Creek High School: Vanquishers

8. Newport High School: Newport Esports

9. Dekalb High School: DHS Baron eSports

10. Seton LaSalle Catholic High School: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Florida

1. Cape Coral High School: Orange Seahawks

2. Olympia High School: Olympia League of Titans

3. Doral Academy Charter High School: Doral Academy Firebirds

4. Lehigh Senior High School: Lightning Eclipse

5. Windermere High School: Windermere Wolverines

6. Florida Virtual School: FLVS Fury 1

7. Cypress Lake High School: The Rift Scuttlers

8. Robert Morgan Educational Center: RMEC Wraiths

9. Palm Bay Preparatory Academy 6-12: 1104 Panthers

10. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School: League Lions

Georgia

1. Discovery High School: Discovery Titans Green

2. Peachtree Ridge High School: The PRHS Placeholders

3. Lambert High School: Longhorns

4. Duluth High School: Duluth High School White

5. Northview High School: League of Loudness

6. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy: Mt Bethel Bronzies

7. Duluth High School: Duluth High School Purple

8. Lambert High School: Longhorns JV

9. Lakeside High School: Lakeside Panthers

10. North Forsyth High School: LOL Raiders

Hawaii

1. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Black

2. President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL1

3. President Theodore Roosevelt High School: Hyunmin Enthusiasts

4. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Gold

5. Mililani High School: MHSeSports2

6. Mililani High School: MHSeSports1

7. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Red

8. Punahou School: Punahou Red

9. Henry Perrine Baldwin High School: Don’t Ban Yuumi

10. Seabury Hall: Spartans Red

Illinois

1. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Gold

2. Charleston High School: CHS Trojans

3. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Green

4. St. Patrick High School: St. Patrick Shamrocks LoL

5. Brother Rice High School: MightyCrusadersLOL

6. Liberty High School: Legendary Eagles

7. Rock Island High School: Joe’ Gaths

8. Thornton Fractional South High School: TF South Red Wolves

9. Grant Community High School: Bulldogs

10. Newman Central Catholic High School: Newman Comets

Kentucky

1. Thomas Nelson High School: Rami Nelson

2. Bowling Green High School: Purple Pain

3. Kentucky Country Day School: KCD Esports LOL

4. Dupont Manual High School: Crimsons League of Legends

5. Dupont Manual High School: Rams

6. Lafayette High School: Lafayette Generals LoL

7. Whitley County High School: Colonels League of Legends

8. Harlan County High School: HCHS LOL

9. West Jessamine High School: The League of West

10. Danville High School: Admirals Blue HS

Maine

1. Cape Elizabeth High School: Cape Elizabeth LoL

2. Maine Central Institute: The PACK

3. Noble High School: Noble Knights JV

4. Noble High School: Noble Knights

5. Piscataquis Community Secondary School: Pirate Legends

6. Harpswell Coastal Academy: HCA Narwhals

7. Brewer High School: Brewer Witches LOL

8. Messalonskee High School: Messalonskee Eagles

Massachusetts

1. Ipswich High School: IHS Tigers – LoL

2. Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – Gatekeepers

3. Fitchburg High School: Fitchburg Varsity Raiders

4. Braintree High School: BHS Pickle Sprinters

5. Newton South High School: Newton South esports

6. Franklin County Technical School: FCTS League-l Eagles

7. Braintree High School: BHS Pickle Farmers

8. Natick High School: NHS Redhawks LoL

9. Chelmsford High School: Lions

Michigan

1. Melvindale High School: Cardinal Thunder – Red

2. Novi High School: Novi Wildcats LoL

3. Northville High School: Northville Varsity Black League of Legends

4. Franklin High School: PATRIOTS

5. West Bloomfield High School: Grievous Gators

6. Mona Shores High School: Mona Shores Runners-up

7. East Kentwood High School: East Kentwood Falcon Gaming

8. Anchor Bay High School: AB TARS

9. Harrison Community High School: Harrison Hornets Cyber Swarm

10. Howell High School: Howell LoL

Mountain Region

1. Bishop Blanchet High School: BBHS Bears

2. Provo High School: Provo High League of Legends

3. Copper Hills High School: CHHS League of Legends

4. Bountiful High School: RedHawks LoL – Red

5. Farmington High School: League of the Phoenix

6. Mission Heights Preparatory High School: Phantoms

7. Eastlake High School: Team Eggplant

8. Magrath Junior & Senior High School: MHS ZENITHS

9. Thunder Ridge High School: Thunder Ridge Hyperion

10. Buffalo High School: Bison League of Legends

New Mexico

1. Taos Academy: T.A. Cybernetics LoL

2. Albuquerque Academy: Chargers Varsity LoL

3. Gadsden High School: Gadsden Panthers Gold

4. The Academy for Technology and the Classics: ATC Phoenix Legends

5. Albuquerque Academy: Academy Red JV

6. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity LOL

7. Gadsden High School: Gadsden Panthers Maroon

8. Early College Academy: The ECA Phantoms (League)

9. Atrisco Heritage Academy High School: Atrisco Legendary Academy

10. Las Cruces High School: LCHS League of Legends Varsity

New York

1. Syosset Senior High School: Syosset LoL

2. University Heights Secondary School: League of Legends Alpha

3. Plattsburgh Senior High School: PHS Hornets

4. Uniondale High School: Uniondale Knights LoL

5. Schenectady High School: Schenectady LOL

6. Hamburg High School: Bulldogs Gaming

7. Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School: League Crusaders

8. Cortland Junior-Senior High School: Cortland Tigers White

9. MESA Charter High School: MESA Warriors Yellow

10. Chittenango High School: CHS League 1

Oklahoma

1. Piedmont High School: Force Fight Win

2. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS Varsity League of Legends

3. Stillwater High School: SHS Pioneers

4. Crossings Christian School: CCS Knights

5. Ardmore High School: Ardmore Tiger Gaming

6. Ada High School: AHS Cougars

7. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS JV A League of Legends

8. Salina High School: Salina Wildcats

9. Seminole High School: Fezzy’s Fighters

10. Plainview High School: Plainview LoL Varsity

Texas

1. Wylie High School: Minion Diff

2. Birdville Center of Technology and Advanced Learning: BCTAL LEGENDS

3. Allen High School: Allen Eagles League

4. Lake Dallas High School: LDHS Falcons – League of Legends

5. Garland High School: Poro Noobs

6. AmTech Career Academy: AmTech Sentinels

7. Corsicana High School: CHS Tigers Gold – LoL

8. Lakeview Centennial High School: [LCHS] We got boosted

9. Richardson High School: Augmented Eagles

10. Plano Academy High School: Titan eSports LOL Team

Texas Private

1. The Village School: The Village School

2. Bracken Christian School: BCS Warriors Varsity

3. British International School of Houston: BIS-Houston Bulldogs – LOL

4. Concordia Lutheran High School: Legends of League

5. Cornerstone Christian Schools: Fed Zeppelin

6. Eagle Christian Academy: Eagles

7. Lutheran South Academy: Pioneers LoL State

Virginia

1. Rock Ridge High School: Rock Ridge Phoenixes Red

2. Monticello High School: MHS Mustangs

3. Centreville High School: CVHS LoLCats

4. Loudoun County High School: LCHS League of Adam

5. Mills E. Godwin High School: Godwin Eagles

6. Colonial Forge High School: CFHS Eagles

7. Freedom High School: Freedom Eagles

8. Grafton High School: GHS Ship 1

9. Hayfield Secondary: Hawks

10. Justice High School: Justice League

