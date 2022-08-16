High School Esports Rankings: Most 'League of Legends' wins of all time

League of Legends, the battle arena game that pits teams against each other in a strategy-based test of takeover and Nexus destruction, has been a significant part of PlayVS‘ high school esports record book since the online platform’s inception.

Like Rocket League, high school esports teams have squared off in Legends matchups for seven seasons so far, with a few programs rising to the top as the best in the country—all of which are officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations.

Of course, as the new season nears, leading to updated Esports Rankings for 2022, things can certainly shift and shake up the overall standings.

Until then, here’s a look at the 25 all-time winningest League of Legends teams, according to PlayVS’ official stats.

1. Sunny Hills High School (Calif.): 73 wins
2. Lafayette High School (Ky.): 67 wins
3. Don Tyson School of Innovation (Ark.): 63 wins
4. Punahou School (Hawaii): 62 wins
5. La Quinta High School (Calif.): 60 wins
6. Cherry Creek High School (Colo.): 59 wins
7. Lambert High School (Ga.): 58 wins
8. Southside High School (Ark.): 57 wins
t-9. La Cueva High School (N.M.): 56 wins
t-9. Northview High School (Ga.): 56 wins
11. Higley High School (Ariz.): 55 wins
12. Brophy College Preparatory (Ariz.): 54 wins
t-13. Shrewsbury Sr. High School (Mass.): 52 wins
t-13. Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas): 52 wins
15. Dupont Manual High School (Ky.): 51 wins
16. Van Buren High School (Ark.): 50 wins
t-17. Adlai E. Stevenson High School (Ill.): 49 wins
t-17. Thompson High School (Ala.): 49 wins
19. Arcadia High School (Calif.): 48 wins
t-20. Northside High School - Fort Smith (Ark.): 46 wins
t-20. Park View High School (Va.): 46 wins
t-20. Wichita Southeast (Kan.): 46 wins
t-23. Moanalua High School (Hawaii): 45 wins
t-23. Farmington High School (Utah): 45 wins
t-25. Early College Academy (N.M.): 44 wins
t-25. Bryant High School (Ark.): 44 wins