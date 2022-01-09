Full list of commitments made at 2022 All-American Bowl

Ten elite players announced their universities of the future at the 2022 All-American Bowl.

Kevin Coleman, Trevor Etienne, Earnest Greene, Davison Igbinosun, Hero Kanu, Rayshon Luke, Daniel Martin, Cyrus Moss, Larry Turner-Gooden and C.J. Williams all committed to schools during the bowl.

The big surprise was Coleman choosing Jackson State, a Historically Black College & University that already had the commitment of Travis Hunter.

Etienne, meanwhile, chose Florida while Williams joined a pair of his high school teammates at USC to play under Lincoln Riley.

The West won the game 33-14, but just as exciting as the action on the field was what took place off. See a list of all 10 commitments below.

WR Kevin Coleman: Jackson State "Primetime," said wide receiver Kevin Coleman said. "Why not play with the best?" And with that, Jackson State got another highly touted player in its 2022 recruiting class. The HBCU got the commitment of Kevin Coleman, a four-star player ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the class and No. 44 in the country. Coleman, who played for St. Mary's (Saint Louis, Mo.), chose Jackson State over Florida State and Miami. Read more about his commitment here. RB Trevor Etienne: Florida Trevor Etienne became the sixth four-star player to commit to Florida when he made his announcement during the bowl. The 5-foot-9, 218-pound player rushed for 1,344 yards as a senior and scored 20 touchdowns. Scouts' outlooks on Etienne differ greatly. The 247Sports Composite Ranking lists him as the 15th-best running back in the nation, but 247Sports' own rankings place him as the No. 45 back. He chose Florida over LSU and Clemson, the latter of which was the school of his brother, Travis Etienne. OL Earnest Greene: Georgia Georgia added yet another top-50 player to its recruiting class with the announcement of offensive lineman Earnest Greene. The St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) star is ranked the No. 40 player in the country and No. 2 IOL. The 6-foot-4.5, 330-pound lineman is part of a deep Georgia class. The Bulldogs have secured the commitments of nine top-50 players, five five-star athletes, 15 four-star and seven three-star players. As of Saturday, the class was ranked third in the nation, behind Texas A&M and Alabama. Greene had 25 offers, according to 247Sports. Georgia won out over other finalists that included Alabama, Ohio State and Texas. DB Davison Igbinosun: Ole Miss Davison Igbinosun chose Ole Miss, becoming the fifth four-star player to choose the program in this recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback is ranked No. 241 overall on the 247Sports and No. 29 among CBs. However, 247Sports has him close to its top-100, placing him at No. 115 overall. Igbinosun expects to play several positions in the secondary. "Coach Partridge said that he wants to move me around a lot; he wants me to play safety, the nickel corner, boundary corner and field corner," he said to Rivals. DL Hero Kanu: Ohio State Hero Kanu is headed to Ohio State. The Buckeyes got the commitment from the four-star defensive lineman who had 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 16 hurries in 11 games for Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) this season. Kanu is ranked the No. 105 player in the class and No. 18 defensive lineman. He had 26 offers and chose Ohio State over schools including Georgia, Notre Dame and local USC. The 6-foot-5, 293-pound athlete grew up in Germany and played soccer before moving to California in 2020. Ohio State, with two five-star players and 17 four-stars, has the fourth-best recruiting class in the country. RB Rayshon Luke: Arizona Arizona is putting together an excellent recruiting class as it rebounds from a 1-11 season. On Saturday, the Wildcats got the commitment of Rayshon Luke, a four-star running back who also runs the 100-meter dash on the St. John Bosco track team. He scored two touchdowns in the All-American Game and was named MVP. Luke is ranked the No. 20 running back in the country and will hope to play a feature role on Arizona, which has the 23rd-best recruiting class in the country and second-best in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports. Read more about his commitment here. LB Daniel Martin: Vanderbilt Daniel Martin became the top-ranked commit to Vanderbilt in this recruiting cycle when he announced his intention to play for the Commodores. Martin is a four-star player ranked No. 213 overall and No. 23 among linebackers in the 2022 class. Vanderbilt plans to play him in some coverage and against tight ends, according to 247Sports. As a junior at Marietta (Ga.), Martin played a large role on both sides of the ball, recording 51 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 43 tackles. He focused on just defense as a senior, and his numbers bounced up — the 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete had 98 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble. DE Cyrus Moss: Miami Miami got the commitment of a Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) star when it picked up defensive end Cyrus Moss. The four-star player is ranked No. 63 in the country on the composite and No. 30 on the 247Sports rankings, and widely considered one of the top edge rushers in the country. As a senior, he had 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. Moss is now the top-ranked Miami commit and third in the top-100 (four, if you include cornerback Khamauri Rogers, who was just outside that mark at No. 103 overall). The Hurricanes' recruiting class is ranked No. 36, but their nine four-star commits is more than all but one group ranked outside the top-10. DB Larry Turner-Gooden: Texas Texas boosted its already-strong recruiting class by picking up Larry Turner-Gooden, a four-star safety rated No. 189 overall in the class. Turner-Gooden had a dozen offers by August of his sophomore year and finished with 35 in total. His top five rounded out to be Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, Texas and USC. He told 247Sports that the most important aspects he considered when making his final decision were "relationship with the coaches, comfort level on campus and the NIL opportunities." The Longhorns, who have one five-star and 18 four-star players, have the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation. WR C.J. Williams: USC C.J. Williams became the latest Mater Dei (Bellflower, Calif.) player to commit to USC. The four-star wide receiver will remain in Southern California to play for the Trojans and Lincoln Riley. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound receiver is rated the No. 76 player overall and No. 11 wide receiver in the 2022 class on the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Williams recorded 830 yards and 12 touchdowns on 51 receptions as a senior for the Monarchs, who won the National Championship. USC's recruiting class is lacking in size, but it does have star power. The Trojans are the only Pac-12 team to have a single five-star commit — and they have two. USC also has three four-star players, including Williams, and a pair of three-stars. Read more about his commitment here.