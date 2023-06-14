Longest high school football winning streak in each state

When most high school football fans, writers, historians, players, et al. hold conversations about all-time winning streaks, the De La Salle Spartans in Concord, California, typically takes center stage—after maybe a quick Google search—with a run that lasted 151 games.
That’s over a decade of dominance.
But the juggernaut from Northern Cali isn’t the only impressive football team to avoid the loss column for an extended period.
In fact, each state holds a piece of the all-time winning-streak history, with all 50 represented in the High School Sports Historical Vault. And that includes two programs that made history in 2022.
With that in mind, here’s a look at the perennial programs that have gone unbeaten the longest in each state, spanning multiple seasons and classes.
(Editor’s note: High School football data was sourced from state association archives, MaxPreps, USA TODAY Sports and Gannett local newspapers, such as the Burlington Free Press.)
Alabama: 71 wins
Edgewood Academy: 2010-2015
Alaska: 59 wins
Soldotna: 2012-2018
Arizona: 63 wins
Blue Ridge: 1994-1998
Arkansas: 63 wins
Barton: 1985-1990
California: 151 wins
De La Salle: 1992-2003
Colorado: 50 wins
Limon: 2003-2006
Connecticut: 49 wins
Cheshire: 1992-1996
Delaware: 53 wins
Middletown: 1962-1967
Florida: 53 wins
Lakeland: 2004-2007
Georgia: 50 wins
John Milledge Academy: 2018 – present
Hawaii: 55 wins
St. Louis: 1985-1990
Idaho: 54 wins
Snake River High School: 1998-2002
Illinois: 64 wins
Pittsfield: 1966-1973
Indiana: 60 wins
Bloomington South: 1967-1973
Iowa: 56 wins
Regina: 2010-2014
Kansas: 79 wins
Smith Center: 2004-2009
Kentucky: 50 wins
Trinity: 1988-1991
Louisiana: 60 wins
Evangel Christian Academy: 1996-1999
(on field, 30 after forfeit)
Maine: 48 wins
Orono: 1977-1982
Maryland: 53 wins
Damascus: 2015-2018
Massachusetts: 52 wins
Acton-Boxborough: 2001-2005
Michigan: 72 wins
Hudson: 1968-1975
Minnesota: 71 wins
Caledonia: 2015-2021
Mississippi: 89 wins
South Panola: 2003-2008
Missouri: 71 wins
Jefferson City: 1958-1966
Montana: 42 wins
Sidney: 1990-1993
Nebraska: 48 wins
Cambridge: 1996-1999
Nevada: 55 wins
Bishop Gorman: 2013-2017
New Hampshire: 57 wins
Plymouth: 2005-2010
New Jersey: 63 wins
Paulsboro: 1992-1997
New Mexico: 69 wins
Animas: 1984-1990
New York: 62 wins
Maine-Endwell: 2011-2015
North Carolina: 109 wins
Independence: 2000-2007
North Dakota: 54 wins
Shanley: 1964-1970
Ohio: 57 wins
St. John’s (Delphos): 1996-2001
Oklahoma: 58 wins
Bixby: 2018-2022
Oregon: 45 wins
Amity: 1999-2002
Pennsylvania: 66 wins
Clairton: 2009-2013
Rhode Island: 35 wins
Bloomfield: 1996-2000
South Carolina: 96
Sims: 1945-1954
South Dakota: 44 wins
Milbank: 1959-63
Tennessee: 82 wins
Bedford County Training School: 1943-50
Texas: 78 wins
Celina: 1998-2002
Utah: 48 wins
Duchesne: 2010-2014
Vermont: 26 wins
Hartford: 2010-2014
Virginia: 52 wins
Riverheads: 2018-2022
Washington: 67 wins
Bellevue: 2010-2014
West Virginia: 57 wins
Wisconsin: 70 wins
Kimberly High School: 2013-2018
Wyoming: 34 wins
Laramie: 1959-1963