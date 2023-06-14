Longest high school football winning streak in each state

When most high school football fans, writers, historians, players, et al. hold conversations about all-time winning streaks, the De La Salle Spartans in Concord, California, typically takes center stage—after maybe a quick Google search—with a run that lasted 151 games.

That’s over a decade of dominance.

But the juggernaut from Northern Cali isn’t the only impressive football team to avoid the loss column for an extended period.

In fact, each state holds a piece of the all-time winning-streak history, with all 50 represented in the High School Sports Historical Vault. And that includes two programs that made history in 2022.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the perennial programs that have gone unbeaten the longest in each state, spanning multiple seasons and classes.

(Editor’s note: High School football data was sourced from state association archives, MaxPreps, USA TODAY Sports and Gannett local newspapers, such as the Burlington Free Press.)

Related: See the USA TODAY Sports all-time Super 25 champions