Longest high school football winning streak in each state

When most high school football fans, writers, historians, players, et al. hold conversations about all-time winning streaks, the De La Salle Spartans in Concord, California, typically takes center stage—after maybe a quick Google search—with a run that lasted 151 games.

That’s over a decade of dominance. 

But the juggernaut from Northern Cali isn’t the only impressive football team to avoid the loss column for an extended period.

In fact, each state holds a piece of the all-time winning-streak history, with all 50 represented in the High School Sports Historical Vault. And that includes two programs that made history in 2022. 

With that in mind, here’s a look at the perennial programs that have gone unbeaten the longest in each state, spanning multiple seasons and classes.

(Editor’s note: High School football data was sourced from state association archives, MaxPreps, USA TODAY Sports and Gannett local newspapers, such as the Burlington Free Press.)

Alabama: 71 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Edgewood Academy: 2010-2015

Alaska: 59 wins

(Photo: Twitter)

Soldotna: 2012-2018

Arizona: 63 wins

(Photo: Tom Tingle/azcentral sports)

Blue Ridge: 1994-1998

Arkansas: 63 wins

(AP Photo/Mike Wintroath)

Barton: 1985-1990

California: 151 wins

(Via OlyDrop)

De La Salle: 1992-2003

Colorado: 50 wins

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Limon: 2003-2006

Connecticut: 49 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Cheshire: 1992-1996

Delaware: 53 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Middletown: 1962-1967

Florida: 53 wins

(Ernst Peters/The Ledger)

Lakeland: 2004-2007

Georgia: 50 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

John Milledge Academy: 2018 – present

Hawaii: 55 wins

(Photo: Bryon Ng)

St. Louis: 1985-1990

Idaho: 54 wins

(USA TODAY Networks)

Snake River High School: 1998-2002

Illinois: 64 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Pittsfield: 1966-1973

Indiana: 60 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Bloomington South: 1967-1973

Iowa: 56 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Regina: 2010-2014

Kansas: 79 wins

(Photo: Kynan Marlin/Arizona Republic)

Smith Center: 2004-2009

Kentucky: 50 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Trinity: 1988-1991

Louisiana: 60 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Evangel Christian Academy: 1996-1999

(on field, 30 after forfeit)

Maine: 48 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Orono: 1977-1982

Maryland: 53 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Damascus: 2015-2018

Massachusetts: 52 wins

(USAT)

Acton-Boxborough: 2001-2005

Michigan: 72 wins

(USAT)

Hudson: 1968-1975

Minnesota: 71 wins

(USAT)

Caledonia: 2015-2021

Mississippi: 89 wins

(USAT)

South Panola: 2003-2008

Missouri: 71 wins

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Jefferson City: 1958-1966

Montana: 42 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Sidney: 1990-1993

Nebraska: 48 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Cambridge: 1996-1999

Nevada: 55 wins

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Bishop Gorman: 2013-2017

New Hampshire: 57 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Plymouth: 2005-2010

New Jersey: 63 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Paulsboro: 1992-1997

New Mexico: 69 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Animas: 1984-1990

New York: 62 wins

 

(USA TODAY Network)

Maine-Endwell: 2011-2015

North Carolina: 109 wins

(Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union)

Independence: 2000-2007

North Dakota: 54 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Shanley: 1964-1970

Ohio: 57 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

St. John’s (Delphos): 1996-2001

Oklahoma: 58 wins

Photo: Bixby Athletics

Bixby: 2018-2022

Oregon: 45 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Amity: 1999-2002

Pennsylvania: 66 wins

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Clairton: 2009-2013

Rhode Island: 35 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Bloomfield: 1996-2000

South Carolina: 96

(Photo: Kynan Marlin/Arizona Republic)

Sims: 1945-1954

South Dakota: 44 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Milbank: 1959-63

Tennessee: 82 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Bedford County Training School: 1943-50

Texas: 78 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Celina: 1998-2002

Utah: 48 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Duchesne: 2010-2014

Vermont: 26 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Hartford: 2010-2014

Virginia: 52 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Riverheads: 2018-2022

Washington: 67 wins

(Pexels photo)

Bellevue: 2010-2014

West Virginia: 57 wins

(AP Photo)

Martinsburg: 2016-2020

Wisconsin: 70 wins

(Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Kimberly High School: 2013-2018

Wyoming: 34 wins

(USA TODAY Network)

Laramie: 1959-1963

