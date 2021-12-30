Mater Dei makes history in 2021, joins De La Salle atop all-time Super 25 champs list

The 40th USA TODAY Super 25 champion adds a historical footnote to the overall results that began in 1982. The Mater Dei Monarchs’ 2021 nod is the program’s fifth Super 25 crown, which ties them with football powerhouse De La Salle (Concord, Cailf.) for the most all-time.
It’s a remarkable achievement, especially when considering the massive amount of programs and competitive nature of the high school football landscape.
To honor the historical feat—and all the football teams that have made their mark as a past USA TODAY Super 25 champ—we’re looking back at the winners throughout the four decades of gridiron glory.
We begin in Cincinnati, Ohio…
(Editor’s note: Not all images will match the exact season.)
1982: Moeller (Ohio) — 13-0
1983: Berwick (Pa.) — 13-0
1984: Valdosta (Ga.) — 15-0
1985: East St. Louis Senior (Ill.) — 14-0
1986: Valdosta (Ga.) — 15-0
1987: North Hills (Pa.) — 13-0
1988: Pine Forest (Fla.) — 13-0
1989: Cleveland St. Ignatius (Ohio) — 13-0
1990: Lawton Eisenhower (Okla.) — 14-0
1991: LaGrange (Ga.) — 15-0
1992: Berwick (Pa.) — 15-0
1993: Cleveland St. Ignatius (Ohio) — 14-0
1994: Mater Dei (Calif.) — 14-0
1995: Berwick (Pa.) — 15-0
1996: Mater Dei (Calif.) — 14-0
1997: Canton McKinley (Ohio) — 14-0
1998: De La Salle (Calif.) — 12-0
1999: Midland Lee (Texas) — 15-0
2000: De La Salle (Calif.) — 13-0
2001: De La Salle (Calif.) — 12-0
2002: De La Salle (Calif.) — 13-0
2003: De La Salle (Calif.) — 13-0
2004: Southlake Carroll (Texas) — 16-0
2005: Lakeland (Fla.) — 15-0
2006: Southlake Carroll (Texas) — 16-0
2007: Miami Northwestern (Fla.) — 15-0
2008: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — 15-0
2009: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) — 12-0
2010: South Panola (Miss.) — 15-0
2011: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) — 11-0
2012: John Curtis (La.) — 14-0
2013: Booker T. Washington (Fla.) — 14-0
2014: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — 15-0
2015: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — 15-0
2016: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — 15-0
2017: Mater Dei (Calif.) — 15-0
2018: Mater Dei (Calif.) — 14-1
2019: St. John Bosco (Calif.) — 13-1
2020: *IMG Academy (Fla.) — 8-0
- Several states did not compete in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.