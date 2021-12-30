Mater Dei makes history in 2021, joins De La Salle atop all-time Super 25 champs list

The 40th USA TODAY Super 25 champion adds a historical footnote to the overall results that began in 1982. The Mater Dei Monarchs’ 2021 nod is the program’s fifth Super 25 crown, which ties them with football powerhouse De La Salle (Concord, Cailf.) for the most all-time.

It’s a remarkable achievement, especially when considering the massive amount of programs and competitive nature of the high school football landscape.

To honor the historical feat—and all the football teams that have made their mark as a past USA TODAY Super 25 champ—we’re looking back at the winners throughout the four decades of gridiron glory.

We begin in Cincinnati, Ohio…

(Editor’s note: Not all images will match the exact season.)

1982: Moeller (Ohio) — 13-0 Related 1983: Berwick (Pa.) — 13-0 Related 1984: Valdosta (Ga.) — 15-0 Related 1985: East St. Louis Senior (Ill.) — 14-0 Related 1986: Valdosta (Ga.) — 15-0 Related 1987: North Hills (Pa.) — 13-0 Related 1988: Pine Forest (Fla.) — 13-0 Related 1989: Cleveland St. Ignatius (Ohio) — 13-0 Related 1990: Lawton Eisenhower (Okla.) — 14-0 Related 1991: LaGrange (Ga.) — 15-0 Related 1992: Berwick (Pa.) — 15-0 Related 1993: Cleveland St. Ignatius (Ohio) — 14-0 Related 1994: Mater Dei (Calif.) — 14-0 Related 1995: Berwick (Pa.) — 15-0 Related 1996: Mater Dei (Calif.) — 14-0 Related 1997: Canton McKinley (Ohio) — 14-0 Related 1998: De La Salle (Calif.) — 12-0 Related 1999: Midland Lee (Texas) — 15-0 Related 2000: De La Salle (Calif.) — 13-0 Related 2001: De La Salle (Calif.) — 12-0 Related 2002: De La Salle (Calif.) — 13-0 Related 2003: De La Salle (Calif.) — 13-0 Related 2004: Southlake Carroll (Texas) — 16-0 Related 2005: Lakeland (Fla.) — 15-0 Related 2006: Southlake Carroll (Texas) — 16-0 Related 2007: Miami Northwestern (Fla.) — 15-0 Related 2008: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — 15-0 Related 2009: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) — 12-0 Related 2010: South Panola (Miss.) — 15-0 Related 2011: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) — 11-0 Related 2012: John Curtis (La.) — 14-0 Related 2013: Booker T. Washington (Fla.) — 14-0 Related 2014: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — 15-0 Related 2015: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — 15-0 Related 2016: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — 15-0 Related 2017: Mater Dei (Calif.) — 15-0 Related 2018: Mater Dei (Calif.) — 14-1 Related 2019: St. John Bosco (Calif.) — 13-1 Related 2020: *IMG Academy (Fla.) — 8-0 Several states did not compete in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Related 2021: Mater Dei (Calif.) — 12-0 Related