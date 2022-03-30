Top shots from the McDonald's All American Basketball Games

The top high school basketball players in the country took to the hardwood in Chicago for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games, and as expected, with such talented rosters—in all the lineups—the highlights hit all night long.
When the final buzzer sounded, the East topped the West in both matchups—95-75 for the girls; 102-75 for boys—with Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez earning Co-MVP’s of the girls game while Dariq Whitehead received the honor in the boys game.
It was high-flying and fun, and nice to see the game back after a two-year hiatus.
Here are some of the top shots captured from all the action at Wintrust Arena.
West’s Ashlon Jackson (2) drives to the basket past East’s Ashlyn Watkins.
East’s Talaysia Cooper, left, and West’s Aaliyah Gayles battle for a loose ball.
East’s Paris Clark, left, and West’s KK Bransford battle for a loose ball.
West’s Aaliyah Gayles, left, drives to the basket past East’s Grace VanSlooten in the first half.
East’s Paris Clark, left, strips the ball from West’s Maya Nnaji.
East’s Janiah Barker shoots over West’s Raegan Beers.
East’s Ayanna Patterson blocks the shot of West’s Flau’jae Johnson.
East’s Kiki Rice drives to the basket as West’s Gabriela Jaquez (11) defends in the second half.
West’s Lauren Betts, right, shots over East’s Kyla Oldacre (44).
East’s Kiki Rice, left, and West’s Gabriela Jaquez: Co-MVP’s of the McDonald’s All American Girls basketball game.
East’s Cam Whitmore (22) and Ernest Udeh pressure West’s Mark Mitchell.
East’s Ernest Udeh (21) battles West’s Kijani Wright for a loose ball as Julian Phillips (5) watches in the first half.
West’s Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket between East’s Dillon Mitchell (23) and Dereck Lively in the first half.
West’s Kijani Wright shoots over East’s Cam Whitmore.
West’s Nick Smith Jr., dunks the ball in the first half.
West’s Cason Wallace, center, drives to the basket between East’s Ernest Udeh (21) and Cam Whitmore in the first half.
East’s Jarace Walker dunks the ball in the first half.
West’s Gradey Dick (3) is sandwiched between East’s Chris Livingston, left, and Dereck Lively in the second half.
East’s Dariq Whitehead, left, and Arterio Morris celebrate near the end of the McDonald’s All-American Boys basketball game
East’s Arterio Morris, center, drives to the basket between West’s Keyonte George (1) as Kel’el Ware also defends in the second half.
East’s Dereck Lively dunks the ball in the second half.
East’s Dariq Whitehead: MVP of the McDonald’s All American Boys basketball game.