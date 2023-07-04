Miami and Michigan among 6 schools to add 4-star recruits this week

Normally a quiet time of year, this week has seen a flurry of activity on the recruiting circuit. The biggest prize so far has gone to Ohio State, who got a commitment from Chicago five-star DL Justin Scott on Sunday night.

Six other schools have added blue chip recruits since then, though. That includes a couple of edge prospects for both Miami and Michigan. Here’s a quick review of who they are and where they are headed at the next level.

More football stories

Colin Simmons recruitment appears to be two-team race

Justin Scott commitment puts Ohio State back at No. 2