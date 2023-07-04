Sections

Miami and Michigan among 6 schools to add 4-star recruits this week

Normally a quiet time of year, this week has seen a flurry of activity on the recruiting circuit. The biggest prize so far has gone to Ohio State, who got a commitment from Chicago five-star DL Justin Scott on Sunday night.

Six other schools have added blue chip recruits since then, though. That includes a couple of edge prospects for both Miami and Michigan. Here’s a quick review of who they are and where they are headed at the next level.

Terhyon Nichols: Kentucky (2024)

Mick Walker, 247Sports

High school: Withrow (Ohio)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Samaj Jones: Cincinnati (2024)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 218 pounds

Kenyan Kelly: UTSA (2024)

Kenyan Kelly

Brandon Howard, 247Sports

High school: Denison (Texas)

Position: Safety

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Isiah Canion: Georgia Tech (2024)

Photo: Isiah Canion

High school: Warner Robins (Ga.)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Marquise Lightfoot: Miami (2024)

Marquise Lightfoot

Jeremy Werner, 247Sports

High school: Kenwood Academy (Ill.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

Elias Rudolph: Michigan (2024)

Elias Rudolph

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Deerfield Beach (Fla.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

