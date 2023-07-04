Miami and Michigan among 6 schools to add 4-star recruits this week

Normally a quiet time of year, this week has seen a flurry of activity on the recruiting circuit. The biggest prize so far has gone to Ohio State, who got a commitment from Chicago five-star DL Justin Scott on Sunday night.
Six other schools have added blue chip recruits since then, though. That includes a couple of edge prospects for both Miami and Michigan. Here’s a quick review of who they are and where they are headed at the next level.
Terhyon Nichols: Kentucky (2024)
High school: Withrow (Ohio)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Samaj Jones: Cincinnati (2024)
High school: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 218 pounds
Kenyan Kelly: UTSA (2024)
High school: Denison (Texas)
Position: Safety
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Isiah Canion: Georgia Tech (2024)
High school: Warner Robins (Ga.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
Marquise Lightfoot: Miami (2024)
High school: Kenwood Academy (Ill.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 pounds
Elias Rudolph: Michigan (2024)
High school: Deerfield Beach (Fla.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds