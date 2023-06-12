Miami just hosted several 5-star recruits in one weekend

Miami just had what will almost certainly go down as its biggest football recruiting weekend of the 2024 cycle — the Hurricanes hosted at least 10 recruits, including four five-star prospects, as it tried to wow potential members of its program.

Elite high school football prospects from across the country, including five-star edge Colin Simmons, five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, five-star edge Dylan Stewart, five-star defensive lineman David Stone, four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland and four-star running back Jerrick Gibson, ventured to Miami to get an in-person look the program head coach Mario Cristobal has put together over his first year-plus with the team.

Here’s a look at which players were on campus and what they said. All rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite.