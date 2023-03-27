Sections

Michigan Football: Counting down the Wolverines' top 5 recruits of 2023

One of the rising powers in college football the last two seasons is Michigan, where the Wolverines have gone 25-3 and won two Big Ten championships. Of course, a lot goes into making a winning program, but a recruiting advantage is usually at the heart of it.

And Michigan has been a significant factor in the race for top-tier athletes in the upcoming classes as well, especially from the Class of 2023.

Take a look at the Wolverines’ five highest-ranked prospects.

5
Brandyn Hillman (signed LOI)

Brandyn HIllman

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High school: Churchland (Va.)

Position: Athlete

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 191 pounds

Consensus ranking: 214

4
Karmello English (signed LOI)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Central (Ala.)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Consensus ranking: 188

3
Jyaire Hill (enrolled)

Jyaire Hill

Jeremy Werner, 247Sports

High school: Kankakee (Ill.)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Consensus ranking: 172

2
Cole Cabana (enrolled)

Cole Cabana

247Sports

High school: Dexter (Mich.)

Position: Running back

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Consensus ranking: 171

1
Enow Etta (signed LOI)

Enow Etta

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High school: Covenant Christian Academy (Texas)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Consensus ranking: 120

