Michigan Football: Counting down the Wolverines' top 5 recruits of 2023

One of the rising powers in college football the last two seasons is Michigan, where the Wolverines have gone 25-3 and won two Big Ten championships. Of course, a lot goes into making a winning program, but a recruiting advantage is usually at the heart of it.
And Michigan has been a significant factor in the race for top-tier athletes in the upcoming classes as well, especially from the Class of 2023.
Take a look at the Wolverines’ five highest-ranked prospects.
5
Brandyn Hillman (signed LOI)
High school: Churchland (Va.)
Position: Athlete
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 191 pounds
Consensus ranking: 214
4
Karmello English (signed LOI)
High school: Central (Ala.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Consensus ranking: 188
3
Jyaire Hill (enrolled)
High school: Kankakee (Ill.)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Consensus ranking: 172
2
Cole Cabana (enrolled)
High school: Dexter (Mich.)
Position: Running back
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Consensus ranking: 171
1
Enow Etta (signed LOI)
High school: Covenant Christian Academy (Texas)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
Consensus ranking: 120