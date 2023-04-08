Sections

Most state championships in boys high school golf history

The Masters always adds an extra level of excitement for the game of golf, sort of the opening ceremony to the tee times that will continue into the summer and early fall.

And while the pros take on the iconic track at Augusta National, we decided to let our golf fandom turn toward the historical vault for a look at the great generations of high school teams throughout history.

If state championships are the barometer, few can argue that these nine boys teams don’t belong in the “greatest of all time” conversations.

Let’s tee it up…

(Data collected via NFHS archives and state association updates)

Columbus Upper Arlington (Ohio)

(USAT)

State championships: 17

Ontonagon (Mich.)

(MHSAA)

State championships: 17

Dover (Del.)

(USAT)

State championships: 17

Lincoln High (Neb.)

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

State championships: 18

Louisville St. Xavier (Ky.)

(Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

State championships: 21

Sioux Falls Washington (S.D.)

(Twitter)

State championships: 21

Escanaba (Mich.)

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

State championships: 23

Chattanooga Baylor (Tenn.)

Baylor’s Sheldon McKnight third from left in 2019. (USAT)

State championships: 27

Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

State championships: 33

