National Signing Day: Predicting where 2021's top uncommitted recruits land

Most of the top recruits in the class of 2021 are signed, sealed and delivered to their respective schools, but there are still a handful of elite prospects still waiting to make a decision with National Signing Day nearing.
The biggest fish remaining is five-star Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who recently went wire-to-wire in 247Sports’ class of 2021 recruiting rankings as the No. 1 prospect in the country. Numerous top 100 prospects also remain available for the taking, as four-star running back LJ Johnson, linebacker Raesjon Davis, defensive tackle Tywone Malone and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. have yet to put pen to paper.
With that being said, USA Today High School Sports takes a crack at predicting where 2021’s top uncommitted recruits land ahead of national signing day.
*Note: Recruit rankings are via 247Sports*
Five-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau
High School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 2 strong-side defensive end, No. 1 Washington
Prediction: Ohio State
Four-star RB LJ Johnson
High School: Cy-Fair (Texas)
Recruit Ranking: No. 44 overall, No. 4 running back, No. 9 Texas
Prediction: Texas A&M
Four-star LB Raesjon Davis
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 48 overall, No. 4 outside linebacker, No. 3 California
Prediction: USC
Four-star DT Tywone Malone
High School: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 59 overall, No. 6 defensive tackle, No. 1 New Jersey
Prediction: Ole Miss
Four-star WR Brian Thomas Jr.
High School: Walker (La.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 86 overall, No. 13 wide receiver, No. 4 Louisiana
Prediction: LSU
Four-star DB Terrion Arnold
High School: John Paul II Catholic (Fla.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 104 overall, No. 5 safety, No. 16 Florida
Prediction: Alabama
Four-star WR Destyn Hill
High School: Edna Karr (La.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 112 overall, No. 18 wide receiver, No. 5 Louisiana
Prediction: Florida State
Four-star DB Avante Dickerson
High School: Westside (Neb.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 123 overall, No. 8 cornerback, No. 1 Nebraska
Prediction: Oregon
Four-star LB Trevin Wallace
High School: Wayne County (Ga.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 205 overall, No. 12 inside linebacker, No. 18 Georgia
Prediction: Kentucky
Four-star WR Quenton Barnes
High School: Cane Ridge (Tenn.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 319 overall, No. 54 wide receiver, No. 8 Tennessee
Prediction: Ole Miss