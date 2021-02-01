National Signing Day: Predicting where 2021's top uncommitted recruits land

Most of the top recruits in the class of 2021 are signed, sealed and delivered to their respective schools, but there are still a handful of elite prospects still waiting to make a decision with National Signing Day nearing.

The biggest fish remaining is five-star Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who recently went wire-to-wire in 247Sports’ class of 2021 recruiting rankings as the No. 1 prospect in the country. Numerous top 100 prospects also remain available for the taking, as four-star running back LJ Johnson, linebacker Raesjon Davis, defensive tackle Tywone Malone and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. have yet to put pen to paper.

With that being said, USA Today High School Sports takes a crack at predicting where 2021’s top uncommitted recruits land ahead of national signing day.

*Note: Recruit rankings are via 247Sports*