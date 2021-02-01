National Signing Day: Predicting where 2021's top uncommitted recruits land

USA Today Sports

Most of the top recruits in the class of 2021 are signed, sealed and delivered to their respective schools, but there are still a handful of elite prospects still waiting to make a decision with National Signing Day nearing.

The biggest fish remaining is five-star Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who recently went wire-to-wire in 247Sports’ class of 2021 recruiting rankings as the No. 1 prospect in the country. Numerous top 100 prospects also remain available for the taking, as four-star running back LJ Johnson, linebacker Raesjon Davis, defensive tackle Tywone Malone and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. have yet to put pen to paper.

With that being said, USA Today High School Sports takes a crack at predicting where 2021’s top uncommitted recruits land ahead of national signing day.

*Note: Recruit rankings are via 247Sports*

Five-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 2 strong-side defensive end, No. 1 Washington

Prediction: Ohio State

Four-star RB LJ Johnson

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Cy-Fair (Texas)

Recruit Ranking: No. 44 overall, No. 4 running back, No. 9 Texas

Prediction: Texas A&M

Four-star LB Raesjon Davis

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 48 overall, No. 4 outside linebacker, No. 3 California

Prediction: USC

Four-star DT Tywone Malone

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 59 overall, No. 6 defensive tackle, No. 1 New Jersey

Prediction: Ole Miss

Four-star WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Photo: Billy Embody, 247Sports

High School: Walker (La.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 86 overall, No. 13 wide receiver, No. 4 Louisiana

Prediction: LSU

Four-star DB Terrion Arnold

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: John Paul II Catholic (Fla.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 104 overall, No. 5 safety, No. 16 Florida

Prediction: Alabama

Four-star WR Destyn Hill

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Edna Karr (La.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 112 overall, No. 18 wide receiver, No. 5 Louisiana

Prediction: Florida State

Four-star DB Avante Dickerson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Westside (Neb.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 123 overall, No. 8 cornerback, No. 1 Nebraska

Prediction: Oregon

Four-star LB Trevin Wallace

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Wayne County (Ga.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 205 overall, No. 12 inside linebacker, No. 18 Georgia

Prediction: Kentucky

Four-star WR Quenton Barnes

Photo: Danny Parker, 247Sports

High School: Cane Ridge (Tenn.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 319 overall, No. 54 wide receiver, No. 8 Tennessee

Prediction: Ole Miss

