The top 10 remaining 2022 recruits ahead of National Signing Day

National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away and there are still plenty of elite recruits who have yet to announce their commitments to play at the next level.
Three of the top 10 recruits in the class of 2022 remain uncommitted ahead of National Signing Day. Harold Perkins, Shemar Stewart and Devon Campbell are still searching for a home and are expected to announce their future plans on Wednesday.
Let’s take a look at each of the top-remaining class of 2022 recruits with National Signing Day inching closer by the hour.
1
Harold Perkins
High School: Cy Park (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 210 pounds
2
Shemar Stewart
High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 272 pounds
3
Devon Campbell
High School: Bowie (Texas)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
4
Jacoby Mathews
High School: Ponchatoula (La.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
5
Christen Miller
High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
6
TreVonte' Citizen
High School: Lake Charles College Prep (La.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 217 pounds
7
DJ Allen
High School: Gladewater (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
8
Dave Iuli
High School: Puyallup (Wash.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 315 pounds
9
TJ Dudley
High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
10
Robby Snelling
High School: McQueen (Nev.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds