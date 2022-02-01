The top 10 remaining 2022 recruits ahead of National Signing Day

National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away and there are still plenty of elite recruits who have yet to announce their commitments to play at the next level.

Three of the top 10 recruits in the class of 2022 remain uncommitted ahead of National Signing Day. Harold Perkins, Shemar Stewart and Devon Campbell are still searching for a home and are expected to announce their future plans on Wednesday.

Let’s take a look at each of the top-remaining class of 2022 recruits with National Signing Day inching closer by the hour.

1 Harold Perkins High School: Cy Park (Texas) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2.5 Weight: 210 pounds 2 Shemar Stewart High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 272 pounds 3 Devon Campbell High School: Bowie (Texas) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 310 pounds 4 Jacoby Mathews High School: Ponchatoula (La.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 193 pounds 5 Christen Miller High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 285 pounds 6 TreVonte' Citizen High School: Lake Charles College Prep (La.) Position: Running Back Height: 6-foot Weight: 217 pounds 7 DJ Allen High School: Gladewater (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds 8 Dave Iuli High School: Puyallup (Wash.) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 315 pounds 9 TJ Dudley High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 220 pounds 10 Robby Snelling High School: McQueen (Nev.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds