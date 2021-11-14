The top 25 girls basketball recruits in the class of 2022

The early signing period is here and USA TODAY High School Sports has you covered with where the best of the best on the hardwood in the class of 2022 are heading.

What is next for the nation’s elite prospects? This tracker lays out the top 25 recruits in the class of 2022, according to ESPN, and where they are going to play their college basketball. Some of these recruitments still aren’t close to ending, as three of the top 25 prospects have yet to commit to a school.

Here is a look at this year’s group of top 25 recruits and where they are heading to further their career.

1 Lauren Betts — Grandview (Colo.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-7 College: Stanford 2 Kiki Rice — Sidwell Friends School (Washington D.C.) Position: Guard Height: 5-foot-11 College: UCLA 3 Janiah Barker — Montverde Academy (Fla.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-2 College: Georgia 4 Ayanna Patterson — Homestead (Ind.) Position: Wing Height: 6-foot-2 College: UConn 5 Isuneh Brady — Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-3 College: UConn 6 Timea Gardner — Fremont (Utah) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-3 College: Oregon State 7 Chance Gray — Winton Woods (Ohio) Position: Guard Height: 5-foot-9 College: Oregon 8 Aaliyah Gayles — Spring Valley (Nev.) Position: Guard Height: 5-foot-9 College: USC 9 Maya Nnajii — Hopkins (Minn.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-4 College: Arizona 10 Raegen Beers — Valor Christian (Colo.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-2 College: Oregon State 11 Justine Pissott — Red Bank Catholic (N.J.) Position: Wing Height: 6-foot-2 College: Tennessee 12 Ashlyn Watkins — Cardinal Newman (S.C.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-3 College: Undecided 13 Grace VanSlooten — IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-3 College: Oregon 14 Ta'Niya Latson — American Heritage (Fla.) Position: Guard Height: 5-foot-8 College: Florida State 15 Ruby Whitehorn — Detroit Edison Public Academy (Mich.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot College: Clemson 16 Ashlon Jackson — Hardin Jefferson (Texas) Position: Guard Height: 5-foot-10 College: Duke 17 Darianna Littlepage-Buggs — Classen (Okla.) Position: Wing Height: 6-foot-1 College: Undecided 18 Talaysia Cooper — East Clarendon (S.C.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot College: South Carolina 19 Gabriela Jaquez — Adolfo Camarillo (Calif.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot College: UCLA 20 Indya Nivar — Apex Friendship (N.C.) Position: Guard Height: 5-foot-9 College: Undecided 21 Paris Clark — Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Position: Guard Height: 5-foot-8 College: UCLA 22 Londynn Jones — Santiago (Calif.) Position: Guard Height: 5-foot-5 College: UCLA 23 Cotie McMahon — Centerville (Ohio) Position: Wing Height: 5-foot-11 College: Ohio State 24 Tonie Morgan — Florida (Fla.) Position: Guard Height: 5-foot-10 College: Georgia Tech 25 Kyla Oldacre — William Mason (Ohio) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-5 College: Miami (Fla.)