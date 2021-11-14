USA Today Sports

The top 25 girls basketball recruits in the class of 2022

By November 14, 2021 3:49 pm

The early signing period is here and USA TODAY High School Sports has you covered with where the best of the best on the hardwood in the class of 2022 are heading.

What is next for the nation’s elite prospects? This tracker lays out the top 25 recruits in the class of 2022, according to ESPN, and where they are going to play their college basketball. Some of these recruitments still aren’t close to ending, as three of the top 25 prospects have yet to commit to a school.

Here is a look at this year’s group of top 25 recruits and where they are heading to further their career.

1
Lauren Betts — Grandview (Colo.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

College: Stanford

2
Kiki Rice — Sidwell Friends School (Washington D.C.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-11

College: UCLA

3
Janiah Barker — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-2

College: Georgia

4
Ayanna Patterson — Homestead (Ind.)

Position: Wing

Height: 6-foot-2

College: UConn

5
Isuneh Brady — Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-3

College: UConn

6
Timea Gardner — Fremont (Utah)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-3

College: Oregon State

7
Chance Gray — Winton Woods (Ohio)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-9

College: Oregon

8
Aaliyah Gayles — Spring Valley (Nev.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-9

College: USC

9
Maya Nnajii — Hopkins (Minn.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-4

College: Arizona

10
Raegen Beers — Valor Christian (Colo.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-2

College: Oregon State

11
Justine Pissott — Red Bank Catholic (N.J.)

Position: Wing

Height: 6-foot-2

College: Tennessee

12
Ashlyn Watkins — Cardinal Newman (S.C.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-3

College: Undecided

13
Grace VanSlooten — IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-3

College: Oregon

14
Ta'Niya Latson — American Heritage (Fla.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-8

College: Florida State

15
Ruby Whitehorn — Detroit Edison Public Academy (Mich.)

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot

College: Clemson

16
Ashlon Jackson — Hardin Jefferson (Texas)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-10

College: Duke

17
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs — Classen (Okla.)

Position: Wing

Height: 6-foot-1

College: Undecided

18
Talaysia Cooper — East Clarendon (S.C.)

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot

College: South Carolina

19
Gabriela Jaquez — Adolfo Camarillo (Calif.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot

College: UCLA

20
Indya Nivar — Apex Friendship (N.C.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-9

College: Undecided

21
Paris Clark — Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-8

College: UCLA

22
Londynn Jones — Santiago (Calif.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-5

College: UCLA

23
Cotie McMahon — Centerville (Ohio)

Position: Wing

Height: 5-foot-11

College: Ohio State

24
Tonie Morgan — Florida (Fla.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-10

College: Georgia Tech

25
Kyla Oldacre — William Mason (Ohio)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-5

College: Miami (Fla.)

