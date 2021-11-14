The top 25 girls basketball recruits in the class of 2022

The early signing period is here and USA TODAY High School Sports has you covered with where the best of the best on the hardwood in the class of 2022 are heading.
What is next for the nation’s elite prospects? This tracker lays out the top 25 recruits in the class of 2022, according to ESPN, and where they are going to play their college basketball. Some of these recruitments still aren’t close to ending, as three of the top 25 prospects have yet to commit to a school.
Here is a look at this year’s group of top 25 recruits and where they are heading to further their career.
1
Lauren Betts — Grandview (Colo.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
College: Stanford
2
Kiki Rice — Sidwell Friends School (Washington D.C.)
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-11
College: UCLA
3
Janiah Barker — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-2
College: Georgia
4
Ayanna Patterson — Homestead (Ind.)
Position: Wing
Height: 6-foot-2
College: UConn
5
Isuneh Brady — Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-3
College: UConn
6
Timea Gardner — Fremont (Utah)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-3
College: Oregon State
7
Chance Gray — Winton Woods (Ohio)
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-9
College: Oregon
8
Aaliyah Gayles — Spring Valley (Nev.)
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-9
College: USC
9
Maya Nnajii — Hopkins (Minn.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-4
College: Arizona
10
Raegen Beers — Valor Christian (Colo.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-2
College: Oregon State
11
Justine Pissott — Red Bank Catholic (N.J.)
Position: Wing
Height: 6-foot-2
College: Tennessee
12
Ashlyn Watkins — Cardinal Newman (S.C.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-3
College: Undecided
13
Grace VanSlooten — IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-3
College: Oregon
14
Ta'Niya Latson — American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-8
College: Florida State
15
Ruby Whitehorn — Detroit Edison Public Academy (Mich.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot
College: Clemson
16
Ashlon Jackson — Hardin Jefferson (Texas)
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-10
College: Duke
17
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs — Classen (Okla.)
Position: Wing
Height: 6-foot-1
College: Undecided
18
Talaysia Cooper — East Clarendon (S.C.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot
College: South Carolina
19
Gabriela Jaquez — Adolfo Camarillo (Calif.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot
College: UCLA
20
Indya Nivar — Apex Friendship (N.C.)
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-9
College: Undecided
21
Paris Clark — Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-8
College: UCLA
22
Londynn Jones — Santiago (Calif.)
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-5
College: UCLA
23
Cotie McMahon — Centerville (Ohio)
Position: Wing
Height: 5-foot-11
College: Ohio State
24
Tonie Morgan — Florida (Fla.)
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-10
College: Georgia Tech
25
Kyla Oldacre — William Mason (Ohio)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-5
College: Miami (Fla.)