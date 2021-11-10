The top 25 basketball recruits in the class of 2022

The early signing period is here and USA TODAY High School Sports has you covered with where the best of the best on the hardwood in the class of 2022 are heading.
No. 1 recruit Shaedon Sharpe announced Tuesday that he will sign with Kentucky during the early signing period and enroll for the spring semester to get a head start on his collegiate career, making him a class of 2021 recruit after spending months atop the 2022 rankings.
Where are the nation’s other elite prospects heading? This tracker lays out the top 25 recruits in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and where they are going to play their college basketball. Some of these recruitments still aren’t close to ending, as three of the top 25 prospects have yet to commit to a school.
Here is a look at this year’s group of top 25 recruits and where they are heading to further their career.
1
Dereck Lively II — Westtown School (Pa.)
Position: Center
Height: 7-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Duke
2
Amari Bailey — Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 190 pounds
College: UCLA
3
Keyonte George — IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Baylor
4
Dariq Whitehead — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Duke
5
Chris Livingston — Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Kentucky
6
Carson Wallace — Richardson (Texas)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Kentucky
7
Kyle Filipowski — Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Duke
8
Nick Smith — North Little Rock (Ark.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Arkansas
9
Yohan Traore — Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Undecided
10
Brandon Miller — Cane Ridge (Tenn.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Alabama
11
Vince Iwuchukwu — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Position: Center
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 220 pounds
College: USC
12
Jarace Walker — IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Houston
13
Dior Johnson — Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Oregon
14
Julian Phillips — Link Academy (Mo.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 200 pounds
College: LSU
15
Mark Mitchell — Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Undecided
16
Skyy Clark — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Kentucky
17
Jaden Bradley — IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Alabama
18
Adem Bona — Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 225 pounds
College: UCLA
19
Jalen Hood-Schifino — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Indiana
20
Kel'el Ware — North Little Rock (Ark.)
Position: Center
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Oregon
21
MJ Rice — Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Kansas
22
Arterio Morris — Kimball (Texas)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Texas
23
Cam Whitmore — Archbishop Spalding (Md.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Villanova
24
Anthony Black — Duncanville (Texas)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
25
Malik Reneau — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Florida