USA Today Sports

The top 25 basketball recruits in the class of 2022

The top 25 basketball recruits in the class of 2022

Recruiting

The top 25 basketball recruits in the class of 2022

By November 10, 2021 6:00 am

By |

The early signing period is here and USA TODAY High School Sports has you covered with where the best of the best on the hardwood in the class of 2022 are heading.

No. 1 recruit Shaedon Sharpe announced Tuesday that he will sign with Kentucky during the early signing period and enroll for the spring semester to get a head start on his collegiate career, making him a class of 2021 recruit after spending months atop the 2022 rankings.

Where are the nation’s other elite prospects heading? This tracker lays out the top 25 recruits in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and where they are going to play their college basketball. Some of these recruitments still aren’t close to ending, as three of the top 25 prospects have yet to commit to a school.

Here is a look at this year’s group of top 25 recruits and where they are heading to further their career.

1
Dereck Lively II — Westtown School (Pa.)

Photo: Dereck Lively II

Position: Center

Height: 7-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Duke

2
Amari Bailey — Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 190 pounds

College: UCLA

3
Keyonte George — IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Baylor

4
Dariq Whitehead — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Montverde Academy

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Duke

5
Chris Livingston — Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Kentucky

6
Carson Wallace — Richardson (Texas)

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Kentucky

7
Kyle Filipowski — Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)

Photo via Twitter/@WMATitans

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Duke

8
Nick Smith — North Little Rock (Ark.)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Arkansas

9
Yohan Traore — Dream City Christian (Ariz.)

Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Undecided

10
Brandon Miller — Cane Ridge (Tenn.)

Photo: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Alabama

11
Vince Iwuchukwu — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Getty

Position: Center

Height: 7-foot

Weight: 220 pounds

College: USC

12
Jarace Walker — IMG Academy (Fla.)

Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Houston

13
Dior Johnson — Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Oregon

14
Julian Phillips — Link Academy (Mo.)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 200 pounds

College: LSU

15
Mark Mitchell — Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

Photo: Impact Hoops

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Undecided

16
Skyy Clark — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Kentucky

17
Jaden Bradley — IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Alabama

18
Adem Bona — Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Photo: Getty

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 225 pounds

College: UCLA

19
Jalen Hood-Schifino — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Mike Pegram, 247Sports

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Indiana

20
Kel'el Ware — North Little Rock (Ark.)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Center

Height: 7-foot

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Oregon

21
MJ Rice — Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Kansas

22
Arterio Morris — Kimball (Texas)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Texas

23
Cam Whitmore — Archbishop Spalding (Md.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Villanova

24
Anthony Black — Duncanville (Texas)

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

25
Malik Reneau — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Florida

, , , , Early Signing Period, Recruiting

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home