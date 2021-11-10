The top 25 basketball recruits in the class of 2022

The early signing period is here and USA TODAY High School Sports has you covered with where the best of the best on the hardwood in the class of 2022 are heading.

No. 1 recruit Shaedon Sharpe announced Tuesday that he will sign with Kentucky during the early signing period and enroll for the spring semester to get a head start on his collegiate career, making him a class of 2021 recruit after spending months atop the 2022 rankings.

Where are the nation’s other elite prospects heading? This tracker lays out the top 25 recruits in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and where they are going to play their college basketball. Some of these recruitments still aren’t close to ending, as three of the top 25 prospects have yet to commit to a school.

Here is a look at this year’s group of top 25 recruits and where they are heading to further their career.

1 Dereck Lively II — Westtown School (Pa.) Position: Center Height: 7-foot-1 Weight: 220 pounds College: Duke
2 Amari Bailey — Sierra Canyon (Calif.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 190 pounds College: UCLA
3 Keyonte George — IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 185 pounds College: Baylor
4 Dariq Whitehead — Montverde Academy (Fla.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 190 pounds College: Duke
5 Chris Livingston — Oak Hill Academy (Va.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 200 pounds College: Kentucky
6 Carson Wallace — Richardson (Texas) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 185 pounds College: Kentucky
7 Kyle Filipowski — Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.) Position: Center Height: 6-foot-11 Weight: 230 pounds College: Duke
8 Nick Smith — North Little Rock (Ark.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 185 pounds College: Arkansas
9 Yohan Traore — Dream City Christian (Ariz.) Position: Center Height: 6-foot-10 Weight: 225 pounds College: Undecided
10 Brandon Miller — Cane Ridge (Tenn.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 200 pounds College: Alabama
11 Vince Iwuchukwu — Montverde Academy (Fla.) Position: Center Height: 7-foot Weight: 220 pounds College: USC
12 Jarace Walker — IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 220 pounds College: Houston
13 Dior Johnson — Prolific Prep (Calif.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 180 pounds College: Oregon
14 Julian Phillips — Link Academy (Mo.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 200 pounds College: LSU
15 Mark Mitchell — Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 205 pounds College: Undecided
16 Skyy Clark — Montverde Academy (Fla.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds College: Kentucky
17 Jaden Bradley — IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 185 pounds College: Alabama
18 Adem Bona — Prolific Prep (Calif.) Position: Center Height: 6-foot-9 Weight: 225 pounds College: UCLA
19 Jalen Hood-Schifino — Montverde Academy (Fla.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 210 pounds College: Indiana
20 Kel'el Ware — North Little Rock (Ark.) Position: Center Height: 7-foot Weight: 210 pounds College: Oregon
21 MJ Rice — Prolific Prep (Calif.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds College: Kansas
22 Arterio Morris — Kimball (Texas) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 190 pounds College: Texas
23 Cam Whitmore — Archbishop Spalding (Md.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 200 pounds College: Villanova
24 Anthony Black — Duncanville (Texas) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 185 pounds College: Undecided
25 Malik Reneau — Montverde Academy (Fla.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 210 pounds College: Florida