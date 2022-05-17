NCAA football team rankings based on 3-star recruits

Scouting isn’t exact. It’s far from perfect; frequently touching on baseball numbers where three hits out of 10 misses is considered a remarkable effort. And in the high school football world, you only need to look back to 2010 to see the proof—when a prospect named Aaron Donald was given a 3-star rating.
The rating came about due to Darnold’s build not fitting an interior lineman or defensive end. But Pitt signed the local product, and he made next-level efforts to become a 3-tech behemoth.
And now, he leaves NFL quarterbacks and defensive coordinators seeing thousands of stars…
With that in mind, we’re looking at 247Sports’ 2023 Recruit Football Team Composite Rankings and breaking down the latest update to see which programs have received the most 3-star commits from the class.
Diamonds in the rough? The cliche of work ethic and growth spurts abound, these are the tops in NCAA D-1 football.
(Note: Ties have been separated by overall ranking. Updated as of May 17, 2022.)
1. Texas Tech — 13
Overall Ranking: 2nd
2. Northwestern — 10
Overall Ranking: 10th
3. Colorado — 10
Overall Ranking: 13th
4. Penn State — 8
Overall Ranking: 3rd
5. Arkansas — 7
Overall Ranking: 6th
6. Baylor — 7
Overall Ranking: 11th
7. Iowa — 7
Overall Ranking: 17th
8. Wake Forest — 7
Overall Ranking: 21st
9. Minnesota — 7
Overall Ranking: 22nd
10. Virginia Tech — 7
Overall Ranking: 25th
11. Louisville — 6
Overall Ranking: 9th
12. Cincinnati — 6
Overall Ranking: 12th
13. West Virgina — 6
Overall Ranking: 27th
14. Boston College — 6
Overall Ranking: 28th
15. Oklahoma State — 6
Overall Ranking: 29th
Notable programs with 5
Tennessee — Overall Ranking: 7th.
Kentucky — Overall Ranking: 24th
UCF — Overall Ranking: 26th.
Nebraska — Overall Ranking: 34th.
Notable programs with 4
Michigan — Overall Ranking: 20th.
Miami (Fla.) — Overall Ranking: 31st.
Wisconsin — Overall Ranking: 40th.