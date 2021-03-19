26 former 5-star recruits are playing in this year's NCAA Tournament

There will be no shortage of star players ready to take the court when the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 begins Friday.

March Madness is always littered with star power and this year’s NCAA Tournament field is no exception to that. Over 25 former five-star ranging from the class of 2016 to the class of 2020 are set to duke it out for a national title after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Let’s meet the 26 former five-star recruits who will play in March Madness this year.

