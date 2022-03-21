2022 NCAA Tournament: 14 former 5-star recruits advance to the Sweet 16

2022 NCAA Tournament: 14 former 5-star recruits advance to the Sweet 16

Boys Basketball

2022 NCAA Tournament: 14 former 5-star recruits advance to the Sweet 16

By March 21, 2022 7:43 am

By |

There was no shortage of star power on display during the first week of the NCAA Tournament — even though it was a Saint Peter’s team littered with formerly unranked recruits who stole the show by securing a trip to the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed.

14 former five-star recruits are on their way to the second weekend of this year’s big dance. Let’s take a look at which blue-chippers are left in the field to duke it out for a regional title and trip to the Final Four.

Class of 2021 (8)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga C Chet Holmgren — Ranking: No. 1

Duke PF Paolo Banchero — Ranking: No. 2

Michigan PF Caleb Houstan — Ranking: No. 11

UCLA SF Peyton Watson — Ranking: No. 12

Michigan PF Moussa Diabate — Ranking: No. 17

Duke SF A.J. Griffin — Ranking: No. 18

Gonzaga PG Hunter Sallis — Ranking: No. 21

Duke SG Trevor Keels — Ranking: No. 22

Class of 2020 (3)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina PG Caleb Love — Ranking: No. 14

Duke PG Jeremy Roach — Ranking: No. 23

Duke C Mark Williams — Ranking: No. 28

Class of 2019 (2)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova SG Bryan Antoine — Ranking: No. 17

North Carolina C Armando Bacot — Ranking: No. 27

Class of 2018 (1)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga PG Andrew Nembhard — Ranking: No. 23

, , , , , Boys Basketball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home