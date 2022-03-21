2022 NCAA Tournament: 14 former 5-star recruits advance to the Sweet 16

There was no shortage of star power on display during the first week of the NCAA Tournament — even though it was a Saint Peter’s team littered with formerly unranked recruits who stole the show by securing a trip to the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed.

14 former five-star recruits are on their way to the second weekend of this year’s big dance. Let’s take a look at which blue-chippers are left in the field to duke it out for a regional title and trip to the Final Four.

Class of 2021 (8) Gonzaga C Chet Holmgren — Ranking: No. 1 Duke PF Paolo Banchero — Ranking: No. 2 Michigan PF Caleb Houstan — Ranking: No. 11 UCLA SF Peyton Watson — Ranking: No. 12 Michigan PF Moussa Diabate — Ranking: No. 17 Duke SF A.J. Griffin — Ranking: No. 18 Gonzaga PG Hunter Sallis — Ranking: No. 21 Duke SG Trevor Keels — Ranking: No. 22

Class of 2020 (3) North Carolina PG Caleb Love — Ranking: No. 14 Duke PG Jeremy Roach — Ranking: No. 23 Duke C Mark Williams — Ranking: No. 28

Class of 2019 (2) Villanova SG Bryan Antoine — Ranking: No. 17 North Carolina C Armando Bacot — Ranking: No. 27

Class of 2018 (1) Gonzaga PG Andrew Nembhard — Ranking: No. 23