2022 NCAA Tournament: 14 former 5-star recruits advance to the Sweet 16

There was no shortage of star power on display during the first week of the NCAA Tournament — even though it was a Saint Peter’s team littered with formerly unranked recruits who stole the show by securing a trip to the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed.
14 former five-star recruits are on their way to the second weekend of this year’s big dance. Let’s take a look at which blue-chippers are left in the field to duke it out for a regional title and trip to the Final Four.
Class of 2021 (8)
Gonzaga C Chet Holmgren — Ranking: No. 1
Duke PF Paolo Banchero — Ranking: No. 2
Michigan PF Caleb Houstan — Ranking: No. 11
UCLA SF Peyton Watson — Ranking: No. 12
Michigan PF Moussa Diabate — Ranking: No. 17
Duke SF A.J. Griffin — Ranking: No. 18
Gonzaga PG Hunter Sallis — Ranking: No. 21
Duke SG Trevor Keels — Ranking: No. 22
Class of 2020 (3)
North Carolina PG Caleb Love — Ranking: No. 14
Duke PG Jeremy Roach — Ranking: No. 23
Duke C Mark Williams — Ranking: No. 28
Class of 2019 (2)
Villanova SG Bryan Antoine — Ranking: No. 17
North Carolina C Armando Bacot — Ranking: No. 27
Class of 2018 (1)
Gonzaga PG Andrew Nembhard — Ranking: No. 23