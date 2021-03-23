USA Today Sports

10 former 5-star recruits advance to the Sweet 16

Boys Basketball

By March 23, 2021 7:30 am

There was no shortage of star power on display during the first weekend of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, as 26 former five-star recruits suited up to take part in March Madness.

Now, that number is down to 10.

With the first weekend of the 2021 NCAA Tournament now officially wrapped up, let’s take a look at which former five-star recruits are left in the field and will duke it out for a regional championship later this week.

RELATED: 26 former 5-star recruits are playing in this year’s NCAA Tournament

Class of 2020

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

USC C Evan Mobley — Ranking: No. 3

Florida State G Scottie Barnes — Ranking: No. 7

Gonzaga G Jalen Suggs — Ranking: No. 11

Class of 2019

Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Oregon C N’Faly Dante — Ranking: No. 14

Villanova F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — Ranking: No. 16

Villanova G Bryan Antoine — Ranking: No. 17

USC F Isaiah Mobley — Ranking: No. 20

Class of 2018

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Houston G Quentin Grimes — Ranking: No. 10

Gonzaga G Andrew Nembhard — Ranking: No. 23

Alabama PG Jahvon Quinerly — Ranking: No. 29

