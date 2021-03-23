10 former 5-star recruits advance to the Sweet 16

There was no shortage of star power on display during the first weekend of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, as 26 former five-star recruits suited up to take part in March Madness.

Now, that number is down to 10.

With the first weekend of the 2021 NCAA Tournament now officially wrapped up, let’s take a look at which former five-star recruits are left in the field and will duke it out for a regional championship later this week.

