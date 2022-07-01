NFCA 2022 All-Region Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has announced 175 student-athletes have received 2022 NFCA High School Spring All-Region accolades.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from eight (Regions III through X) of the Association’s 10 regions with first- and second-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region voted on the teams. Additionally, in some instances, limited regional nominations prevented a position from being filled.

All student-athletes, including the 2021 Summer/Fall honorees (announced Nov. 12, 2021), now become eligible for the 2022 NFCA High School All-America squads, which will be announced on July 13.

* Please note Summer/Fall teams (announced Nov. 12, 2021) are listed first)

New for the 2021-22 academic year, the Association realigned the high school membership into 10 regions from the original five due in part to the growth of the group’s membership. You can find the regional breakdown HERE.

Lake Creek High School (Texas) out of Region VI topped the charts with five first-team All-Region selections. The Lions (41-0) finished 2022 as the No. 1 team in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

Oaks Christian High School (Calif.) from Region IV, Allen Park High School (Mich.) and Barrington High School (Ill.) representing Region V, Lakota West High School (Ohio) out of Region VIII and Region IX’s Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.) and Mount St. Dominic Academy (N.J.) each had four plaudits. All four student-athletes from IHA earned first-team recognition with Lakota West and Mount St. Dominic having two first teamers apiece.

Five more programs – Region III’s Eagle High School (Idaho) and Logan High School (Utah), Region IV’s Sheldon High School (Calif.), Region VI’s The Woodlands High School (Texas), and Region IX’s Donovan Catholic High School (N.J.) – each received three nods. Eagle, Logan, Sheldon and Donovan Catholic each captured two first-team accolades.

Eight schools in Region VII earned multiple All-Region honors with Hatton High School (Ala.) and Lakewood Ranch High School (Fla.) collecting two first-team accolades apiece. Cushing Academy (Mass.) out of Region X posted a pair of first-team selections as well.

NFCA High School All-Region and All-America student-athletes must be nominated by their NFCA-member head coach. All-Region is voted on by their respective region’s member head coaches, and All-Americans are voted on by the entire high school membership.

Check out the 2021-22 High School All-Region teams below.

