Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: A look at the top 5 recruits from class of 2023

Football

By September 3, 2022 7:00 am

The biggest matchup in college football this weekend will come on Saturday between No. 5 ranked Notre Dame, visiting No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are a heavy favorite for this game, but the Fighting Irish are leading them when it comes to the recruiting class of 2023.

Let’s take a look at the top five recruits for both schools.

Notre Dame No. 1: Peyton Bowen - Denton Guyer (Texas)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Safety

Height/weight: 6-foot, 185 pounds

Rating: Five stars

Ohio State No. 1: Brandon Inniss - American Heritage (Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height/weight: 6-foot, 190 pounds

Rating: Five stars

Notre Dame No. 2: Charles Jagusah - Alleman (Ill.)

247Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 308 pounds

Rating: Four stars

Ohio State No. 2: Noah Rogers - Rolesville (N.C.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Rating: Four stars

Notre Dame No. 3: Christian Gray - DeSmet (Mo.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height/weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds

Rating: Four stars

Ohio State No. 3: Luke Montgomery - Findley (Ohio)

Mark Brennan, 247Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

Rating: Four stars

Notre Dame No. 4: Drayk Bowen - Andrean (Ind.)

Gus Ramos, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds

Rating: Four stars

Ohio State No. 4: Jason Moore - DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

247Sports

Position: Defensive lineman

Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 255 pounds

Rating: Four stars

Notre Dame No. 5: Braylon James - Stony Point (Texas)

247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Rating: Four stars

Ohio State No. 5: Carnell Tate - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Rating: Four stars

