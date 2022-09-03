Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: A look at the top 5 recruits from class of 2023

The biggest matchup in college football this weekend will come on Saturday between No. 5 ranked Notre Dame, visiting No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are a heavy favorite for this game, but the Fighting Irish are leading them when it comes to the recruiting class of 2023.
Let’s take a look at the top five recruits for both schools.
Notre Dame No. 1: Peyton Bowen - Denton Guyer (Texas)
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-foot, 185 pounds
Rating: Five stars
Ohio State No. 1: Brandon Inniss - American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 6-foot, 190 pounds
Rating: Five stars
Notre Dame No. 2: Charles Jagusah - Alleman (Ill.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 308 pounds
Rating: Four stars
Ohio State No. 2: Noah Rogers - Rolesville (N.C.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
Rating: Four stars
Notre Dame No. 3: Christian Gray - DeSmet (Mo.)
Position: Cornerback
Height/weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds
Rating: Four stars
Ohio State No. 3: Luke Montgomery - Findley (Ohio)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
Rating: Four stars
Notre Dame No. 4: Drayk Bowen - Andrean (Ind.)
Position: Linebacker
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds
Rating: Four stars
Ohio State No. 4: Jason Moore - DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
Position: Defensive lineman
Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 255 pounds
Rating: Four stars
Notre Dame No. 5: Braylon James - Stony Point (Texas)
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Rating: Four stars
Ohio State No. 5: Carnell Tate - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Rating: Four stars