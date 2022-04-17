Ohio State football recruiting: Dijon Johnson commits; Dylan Raiola, others visit

Ohio State football’s spring game served as more than an exhibition contest. There was massive recruitment activity on the sidelines, according to several outlets and social media.

Dozens of recruits, primarily from the 2023 and 2024 classes, visited Ohio State over the weekend for the Buckeyes’ spring game. The exact number wasn’t clear as of Sunday afternoon, with reports prior to the game varying from more than 30 (per Cleveland.com) to at least 50 (Eleven Warriors).

Regardless of unclarity over the exact number, the weekend paid immediate dividends and even secured a recruit before Easter even concluded. Four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced on Sunday that he has committed to Ohio State.

“I have always thought that could be the pick for me,” he said to 247Sports. “It just wasn’t an in the moment thing. It was always like my top school with it being my dream school.”

Johnson is ranked the No. 29 cornerback and No. 265 player in the country. The 6-foot-1 Wharton (Tampa, Fla.) CB chose Ohio State over 35 other offers, according to 247Sports.

Another commitment Johnson wasn't the only recruit to commit after the Saturday visit. Three-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers also announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon. Ranked as the No. 48 WR in the country, Rodgers is the first receiver in the class of 2023 to commit to the Buckeyes. Other schools that were in his top seven included Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Rutgers.

Chasing No. 1

The Buckeyes have secured some commitments, but they're still chasing some big fish in the upcoming classes. Dylan Raiola may be at the top of their list of wants. The 2024 quarterback is listed by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in the class, and his suitors are hoping the Chandler (Ariz.) player is the next quarterback great of the NCAA. As a sophomore, Raiola threw for 3,341 yards, completed 65% of his passes, and had a TD-INT ratio of 32 to five.

Not the only QB target

Raiola isn' the only quarterback that Ohio State has its eyes on. Jadyn Davis, listed as the second-best quarterback in the 2023 class and No. 9 player overall, was also in attendance for the spring game. He has made multiple visits to Ohio State, according to 247Sports. Davis has been very active in his recruiting trail, if his Twitter feed is any indication. Over the last two weekends, he has visited Florida State, Penn State and Ohio State, per his Twitter account.

I'll be in Columbus this Saturday📍🌰 #GoBuckeyes⭕️ @ryandaytime @CoreyDennis_ — Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) April 14, 2022

Either Davis or Raiola would be excellent gets for Ohio State.

Five-stars in the house

Raiola and Davis were just two of several five-star prospects to visit Columbus over the weekend. Cleveland.com and Eleven Warriors reported six total five-stars in attendance. Others include:

2023 EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

The St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) star is ranked No. 21 on 247Sports Composite and the No. 2 EDGE. Top247 has him even better, ranking him fifth-best in the class.

2024 LB Sammy Brown

Brown, who plays at Jefferson (Ga.) High School, is ranked the top linebacker and No. 6 player overall in the class.

2024 ATH KJ Bolden

Bolden gets snaps on both sides of the ball and is projected to be a safety at the next level. He is ranked as the No. 3 player in the class of 2024.

2024 ATH Quinton Martin

Martin is ranked as the No. 6 ATH and No. 29 player overall on Top247. He plays both running back and defensive back at Belle Vernon (Pa.)

Extra

2024 running back Jerrick Gibson, the top-ranked RB in the class, was also scheduled to visit but tweeted that his flight was cancelled so he was unable to make the trip.