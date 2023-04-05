Sections

Ohio State: The top-10 ranked recruits in their class of 2023

Ohio State may have lost the commitment of the top overall 2024 recruit, quarterback Dylan Raiola. However, the future is still bright for this program that just missed out on playing in the national championship game last season by a matter of inches.

Even after they lose starting quarterback C.J. Stroud in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, the Buckeyes should remain competitive for the foreseeable future, having recruited 10 of the top 150 players in the 2023 cycle going by the composite rankings. Here’s who they are and where they rank compared to the rest of their class.

1
Brandon Inniss

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: American Heritage (Fla.)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Five stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 198 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 35

2
Jermaine Mathews

Jermaine Mathews

247Sports

High school: Winton Woods (Ohio)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 51

3
Noah Rogers

Photo: Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

High school: Rolesville (N.C.)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 53

4
Carnell Tate

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 59

5
Calvin Simpson-Hunt

Calvin Simpson-Hunt

247Sports

High school: Waxahachie (Texas)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 62

6
Jason Moore

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High school: DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 280 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 67

7
Luke Montgomery

Luke Montgomery

Adam Cairns, 247Sports

High school: Findlay (Ohio)

Position: Interior offensive line

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 295 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 92

8
Jelani Thurman

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High school: Langston Hughes (Ga.)

Position: Tight end

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 104

9
Joshua Mickens

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High school: Lawrence Central (Ind.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 119

10
Malik Hartford

Malik Hartford

247Sports

High school: Lakota West (Ohio)

Position: Safety

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Composite ranking: No. 150

