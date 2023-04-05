Ohio State: The top-10 ranked recruits in their class of 2023

Ohio State may have lost the commitment of the top overall 2024 recruit, quarterback Dylan Raiola. However, the future is still bright for this program that just missed out on playing in the national championship game last season by a matter of inches.
Even after they lose starting quarterback C.J. Stroud in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, the Buckeyes should remain competitive for the foreseeable future, having recruited 10 of the top 150 players in the 2023 cycle going by the composite rankings. Here’s who they are and where they rank compared to the rest of their class.
More football stories
Mylan Graham gives Ohio State another 5-star WR
QB Jadyn Davis ready to help build up Michigan
1
Brandon Inniss
High school: American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Five stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 198 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 35
2
Jermaine Mathews
High school: Winton Woods (Ohio)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 51
3
Noah Rogers
High school: Rolesville (N.C.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 53
4
Carnell Tate
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 59
5
Calvin Simpson-Hunt
High school: Waxahachie (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 62
6
Jason Moore
High school: DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 280 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 67
7
Luke Montgomery
High school: Findlay (Ohio)
Position: Interior offensive line
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 295 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 92
8
Jelani Thurman
High school: Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Position: Tight end
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 104
9
Joshua Mickens
High school: Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 225 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 119
10
Malik Hartford
High school: Lakota West (Ohio)
Position: Safety
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Composite ranking: No. 150