Ohio State: The top-10 ranked recruits in their class of 2023

Ohio State may have lost the commitment of the top overall 2024 recruit, quarterback Dylan Raiola. However, the future is still bright for this program that just missed out on playing in the national championship game last season by a matter of inches.

Even after they lose starting quarterback C.J. Stroud in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, the Buckeyes should remain competitive for the foreseeable future, having recruited 10 of the top 150 players in the 2023 cycle going by the composite rankings. Here’s who they are and where they rank compared to the rest of their class.

