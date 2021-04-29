Each Pac 12 basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
The Pac 12 hasn’t gotten too much love in recent years, but that all changed when Oregon State and UCLA both made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. 2021 could be another big year for the “Conference of Champions” thanks to some solid recruiting throughout the league.
Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each Pac 12 program’s 2021 recruiting class.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Arizona: Shane Nowell
High School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 190 pounds
Arizona State: Enoch Boakye
High School: George Harris Prep (Canada)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 240 pounds
California: Marsalis Robinson
High School: Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 180 pounds
Colorado: Lawson Lovering
High School: Cheyenne Central (Wyo.)
Position: Center
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 220 pounds
Oregon: Nathan Bittle
High School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Oregon State: DaShawn Davis
Junior College: Trinity Valley C.C. (Texas)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Stanford: Harrison Ingram
High School: St. Mark’s (Texas)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 210 pounds
UCLA: Peyton Watson
High School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 190 pounds
USC: Malik Thomas
High School: Damien (Calif.)
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 170 pounds
Utah: N/A
Utah does not currently have any 2021 recruits committed.
Washington: Jackson Grant
High School: Olympia (Wash.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 205 pounds
Washington State: Myles Rice
High School: Sandy Creek (Ga.)
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds