Each Pac 12 basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Boys Basketball

By April 29, 2021 11:28 am

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

The Pac 12 hasn’t gotten too much love in recent years, but that all changed when Oregon State and UCLA both made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. 2021 could be another big year for the “Conference of Champions” thanks to some solid recruiting throughout the league.

Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each Pac 12 program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Arizona: Shane Nowell

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 190 pounds

Arizona State: Enoch Boakye

Photo: 247Sports

High School: George Harris Prep (Canada)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 240 pounds

California: Marsalis Robinson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 180 pounds

Colorado: Lawson Lovering

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

High School: Cheyenne Central (Wyo.)

Position: Center

Height: 7-foot

Weight: 220 pounds

Oregon: Nathan Bittle

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

High School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Oregon State: DaShawn Davis

Photo: 247Sports

Junior College: Trinity Valley C.C. (Texas)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Stanford: Harrison Ingram

Photo: Getty

High School: St. Mark’s (Texas)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 210 pounds

UCLA: Peyton Watson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 190 pounds

USC: Malik Thomas

Photo: Alyssa Trofort/Under Armour, 247Sports

High School: Damien (Calif.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 170 pounds

 

Utah: N/A

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Utah does not currently have any 2021 recruits committed.

Washington: Jackson Grant

Photo: Brad Fedie, 247Sports

High School: Olympia (Wash.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 205 pounds

Washington State: Myles Rice

Photo via Twitter

High School: Sandy Creek (Ga.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

