USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Pac-12

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 picks up, more and more schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future.
The majority of the Pac-12 has struggled with recruiting, as Stanford and Oregon have combined for the same number of five- and four-star recruits as the other 10 schools.
Here’s a dive into the top-10 ranked players, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, The list averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
For conferences that do not have 10 players in the top-100, the remainder of the list came from the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)
1. Domani Jackson - Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College: USC
Composite Ranking: T-3
2. Kelvin Banks - Summer Creek (Texas)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College: USC
Composite Ranking: 17
3. Devin Brown - Corner Canyon (Utah)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-3/189
College: USC
Composite Ranking: T-76
4. Tetairoa McMillan - Servite (Calif.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-4/185
College: Oregon
Composite Ranking: 78
5. Jalil Tucker - Lincoln (Calif.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-0/180
College: Oregon
Composite Ranking: 143 (247Sports Composite)
6. Ernest Cooper IV - Martin (Texas)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-4/235
College: Stanford
Composite Ranking: 151 (247Sports Composite)
7. Devon Jackson - Burke (Nebraska)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-2/200
College: Oregon
Composite Ranking: 153 (247Sports Composite)
8. Kamari Ramsey - Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-2/200
College: Stanford
Composite Ranking: 160 (247Sports Composite)
9. Jaeden Gould - Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-2/200
College: USC
Composite Ranking: 185 (247Sports Composite)
10. Dave Iuli - Puyallup (Wash.)
Position: IOL
Height/Weight: 6-5/315
College: Oregon
Composite Ranking: 187 (247Sports Composite)