USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Pac-12

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 picks up, more and more schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future.

The majority of the Pac-12 has struggled with recruiting, as Stanford and Oregon have combined for the same number of five- and four-star recruits as the other 10 schools.

Here’s a dive into the top-10 ranked players, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, The list averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

For conferences that do not have 10 players in the top-100, the remainder of the list came from the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Domani Jackson - Mater Dei (Calif.) Position: CB Height/Weight: 6-1/185 College: USC Composite Ranking: T-3
2. Kelvin Banks - Summer Creek (Texas) Position: CB Height/Weight: 6-1/185 College: USC Composite Ranking: 17
3. Devin Brown - Corner Canyon (Utah) Position: QB Height/Weight: 6-3/189 College: USC Composite Ranking: T-76
4. Tetairoa McMillan - Servite (Calif.) Position: WR Height/Weight: 6-4/185 College: Oregon Composite Ranking: 78
5. Jalil Tucker - Lincoln (Calif.) Position: CB Height/Weight: 6-0/180 College: Oregon Composite Ranking: 143 (247Sports Composite)
6. Ernest Cooper IV - Martin (Texas) Position: DL Height/Weight: 6-4/235 College: Stanford Composite Ranking: 151 (247Sports Composite)
7. Devon Jackson - Burke (Nebraska) Position: LB Height/Weight: 6-2/200 College: Oregon Composite Ranking: 153 (247Sports Composite)
8. Kamari Ramsey - Sierra Canyon (Calif.) Position: S Height/Weight: 6-2/200 College: Stanford Composite Ranking: 160 (247Sports Composite)
9. Jaeden Gould - Bergen Catholic (N.J.) Position: CB Height/Weight: 6-2/200 College: USC Composite Ranking: 185 (247Sports Composite)
10. Dave Iuli - Puyallup (Wash.) Position: IOL Height/Weight: 6-5/315 College: Oregon Composite Ranking: 187 (247Sports Composite)