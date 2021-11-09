USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Pac-12

USA Today Sports

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 picks up, more and more schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future.

The majority of the Pac-12 has struggled with recruiting, as Stanford and Oregon have combined for the same number of five- and four-star recruits as the other 10 schools.

Here’s a dive into the top-10 ranked players, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, The list averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 

For conferences that do not have 10 players in the top-100, the remainder of the list came from the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Domani Jackson - Mater Dei (Calif.)

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: USC

Composite Ranking: T-3

2. Kelvin Banks - Summer Creek (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: USC

Composite Ranking: 17

3. Devin Brown - Corner Canyon (Utah)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-3/189

College: USC

Composite Ranking: T-76

4. Tetairoa McMillan - Servite (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-4/185

College: Oregon

Composite Ranking: 78

5. Jalil Tucker - Lincoln (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-0/180

College: Oregon

Composite Ranking: 143 (247Sports Composite)

6. Ernest Cooper IV - Martin (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-4/235

College: Stanford

Composite Ranking: 151 (247Sports Composite)

7. Devon Jackson - Burke (Nebraska)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-2/200

College: Oregon

Composite Ranking: 153 (247Sports Composite)

8. Kamari Ramsey - Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-2/200

College: Stanford

Composite Ranking: 160 (247Sports Composite)

9. Jaeden Gould - Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-2/200

College: USC

Composite Ranking: 185 (247Sports Composite)

10. Dave Iuli - Puyallup (Wash.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: IOL

Height/Weight: 6-5/315

College: Oregon

Composite Ranking: 187 (247Sports Composite)

