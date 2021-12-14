USA Today Sports

Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now less than 24 hours away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

What better way to close things out than with the Pac-12 given the recent changes in the conference? Lincoln Riley is now running the show at USC and has awoken a sleeping giant on the recruiting trail. Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is set to take over for him, changing the recruiting landscape in a big way.

RELATED: Top 100: 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Arizona: Keyan Burnett

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Servite (Calif.)

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Arizona State: Tevin White

Photo via Twitter/@TreWhite6

High School: North Stafford (Va.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

California: Nathan Burrell

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 285 pounds

Colorado: Dylan Dixson

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Pearland (Texas)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Oregon: Tetairoa McMillan

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Servite (Calif.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Oregon State: Mathias Malaki-Donaldson

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

Stanford: David Bailey

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

UCLA: Jack Pedersen

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Vista Murrieta (Calif.)

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Utah: Lander Barton

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Brighton (Utah)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

USC: Raleek Brown

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Washington: Germie Bernard

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Liberty (Nev.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Washington State: Taariq Al-Uqudah

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 202 pounds

