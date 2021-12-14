Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now less than 24 hours away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

What better way to close things out than with the Pac-12 given the recent changes in the conference? Lincoln Riley is now running the show at USC and has awoken a sleeping giant on the recruiting trail. Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is set to take over for him, changing the recruiting landscape in a big way.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Arizona: Keyan Burnett High School: Servite (Calif.) Position: Tight End Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds Arizona State: Tevin White High School: North Stafford (Va.) Position: Running Back Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds California: Nathan Burrell High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 285 pounds Colorado: Dylan Dixson High School: Pearland (Texas) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds Oregon: Tetairoa McMillan High School: Servite (Calif.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 185 pounds Oregon State: Mathias Malaki-Donaldson High School: Oaks Christian (Calif.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 220 pounds Stanford: David Bailey High School: Mater Dei (Calif.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds UCLA: Jack Pedersen High School: Vista Murrieta (Calif.) Position: Tight End Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 235 pounds Utah: Lander Barton High School: Brighton (Utah) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds USC: Raleek Brown High School: Mater Dei (Calif.) Position: Running Back Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 185 pounds Washington: Germie Bernard High School: Liberty (Nev.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds Washington State: Taariq Al-Uqudah High School: Inglewood (Calif.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot Weight: 202 pounds