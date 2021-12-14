Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now less than 24 hours away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
What better way to close things out than with the Pac-12 given the recent changes in the conference? Lincoln Riley is now running the show at USC and has awoken a sleeping giant on the recruiting trail. Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is set to take over for him, changing the recruiting landscape in a big way.
RELATED: Top 100: 2022 Recruiting Rankings
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Arizona: Keyan Burnett
High School: Servite (Calif.)
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
Arizona State: Tevin White
High School: North Stafford (Va.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
California: Nathan Burrell
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 285 pounds
Colorado: Dylan Dixson
High School: Pearland (Texas)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Oregon: Tetairoa McMillan
High School: Servite (Calif.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
Oregon State: Mathias Malaki-Donaldson
High School: Oaks Christian (Calif.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 pounds
Stanford: David Bailey
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
UCLA: Jack Pedersen
High School: Vista Murrieta (Calif.)
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
Utah: Lander Barton
High School: Brighton (Utah)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
USC: Raleek Brown
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 185 pounds
Washington: Germie Bernard
High School: Liberty (Nev.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Washington State: Taariq Al-Uqudah
High School: Inglewood (Calif.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 202 pounds