Photos: High-flying dunks from early 2023 high school basketball action

High school basketball players rising above the rim and throwing down a dunk is always a must-see moment, with the 10-out-of-10 highlights creating some of the best reactions throughout the gym—from the players, coaches, fans, cheerleaders, all of them!

And while witnessing such athletic feats live is unmatched, a photog capturing the hangtime is a solid consolation prize.

With that in mind, here are the top shots of high-flying slams that our staff has found from the high school hardwood action in 2023…

Lincoln Park's Brandin Cummings Related Beverly's Ryder Frost Related Ames' Lucas Lueth Related Liberty's Ring Nyeri Related Camden's Dasear Haskins Related Destin High School's Deshawn Ford Related Catholic's Deondrea Lindsey Related Austin-East's Shane Cherry Related Camden High School's Billy Richmond Related