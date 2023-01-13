Photos: High-flying dunks from early 2023 high school basketball action

Boys Basketball

January 12, 2023

High school basketball players rising above the rim and throwing down a dunk is always a must-see moment, with the 10-out-of-10 highlights creating some of the best reactions throughout the gym—from the players, coaches, fans, cheerleaders, all of them!

And while witnessing such athletic feats live is unmatched, a photog capturing the hangtime is a solid consolation prize.

With that in mind, here are the top shots of high-flying slams that our staff has found from the high school hardwood action in 2023…

Lincoln Park's Brandin Cummings

(USA TODAY Network)

Beverly's Ryder Frost

(USA TODAY Network)

Ames' Lucas Lueth

(Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Network)

Liberty's Ring Nyeri

(Alex Gould/The Republic)

Camden's Dasear Haskins

(USA TODAY Network)

Destin High School's Deshawn Ford

(USA TODAY Network)

Catholic's Deondrea Lindsey

(USA TODAY Network)

Austin-East's Shane Cherry

(USA TODAY Network)

Camden High School's Billy Richmond

(USA TODAY Network)

