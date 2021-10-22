Previews for 3 high school football mega-matchups this weekend

Servite has taken care of business in big ways this season. Undefeated through eight games, the Friars have outscored opponents 399-90, an average score of about 50-11. They have not scored fewer than 42 points in a game, and have allowed seven points or fewer in four games, twice as many times as they allowed 20 points or more.

These next two weeks are what the Friars have been preparing for all season. On Saturday: a date with the No. 1 Mater Dei Monarchs.

Mater Dei beat St. John Bosco on Oct. 1 to gain control of the Trinity League. If any team will challenge them from here, it will be Servite.

Three-star quarterback Noah Fifita, an Arizona commit, has been excellent this season, completing 67% of his passes while throwing for 29 touchdowns to four interceptions and averaging about 280 passing yards per game. He has scored six more touchdowns on the ground.

15 of his touchdown passes have gone to Oregon commit Tetairoa McMillan, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 54 player in the class. He averages more than 100 receiving yards per game.

Then there’s Keyan Burnett, a four-star tight end who is committed to Arizona along with his quarterback. Burnett has six touchdown receptions and averages more than 50 yards per game.

The road to the Trinity League championship runs through Mater Dei. Servite is on the precipice, but it needs to take down the Monarchs and then turn its attention to St. John Bosco for the final game of the regular season.

It’s a powerhouse matchup that could ultimately help decide who is the best team in California.

Saturday, Oct. 23 at Mater Dei at 8 p.m. local time.