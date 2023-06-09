Top 10 running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle

You need only look at the NFL’s list of free agents to see the running back position being devalued in real-time. There’s a long and analytic conversation to be had there, but the fact that Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott are all still available at this point in the year says everything you need to know. Nevertheless, running backs still play an important role for any offense that wants to be well-balanced—including the high school and college levels.

Here are the top 10 running backs in the class of 2024. To get the composite rankings, we averaged their national rankings from ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

