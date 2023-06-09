Top 10 running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle

You need only look at the NFL’s list of free agents to see the running back position being devalued in real-time. There’s a long and analytic conversation to be had there, but the fact that Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott are all still available at this point in the year says everything you need to know. Nevertheless, running backs still play an important role for any offense that wants to be well-balanced—including the high school and college levels.
Here are the top 10 running backs in the class of 2024. To get the composite rankings, we averaged their national rankings from ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
1
Taylor Tatum
High school: Longview (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 205 pounds
Composite ranking: 51.67
College commitment: Michigan
2
Jerrick Gibson
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 57.67
College commitment: Undecided
3
Kameron Davis
High school: Dougherty (Ga.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
Composite ranking: 66.67
College commitment: Undecided
4
Jason Brown
High school: O’Dea (Wash.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 205 pounds
Composite ranking: 103.33
College commitment: Undecided
5
James Peoples
High school: Veterans Memorial (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 192 pounds
Composite ranking: 121.00
College commitment: Ohio State
6
Kevin Riley
High school: Tuscaloosa County (Ala.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 127.33
College commitment: Undecided
7
Dwight Phillips Jr.
High school: Pebblebrook (Ga.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Composite ranking: 128.67
College commitment: Georgia
8
Nate Frazier
High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 208 pounds
Composite ranking: 135.00
College commitment: Undecided
9
Caden Durham
High school: Duncanville (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 182.00
College commitment: Undecided
10
J'Marion Burnette
High school: Andalusia (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 pounds
Composite ranking: 188.00
College commitment: Auburn