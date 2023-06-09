Sections

Top 10 running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle

You need only look at the NFL’s list of free agents to see the running back position being devalued in real-time. There’s a long and analytic conversation to be had there, but the fact that Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott are all still available at this point in the year says everything you need to know. Nevertheless, running backs still play an important role for any offense that wants to be well-balanced—including the high school and college levels.

Here are the top 10 running backs in the class of 2024. To get the composite rankings, we averaged their national rankings from ESPNRivals and 247Sports.

1
Taylor Tatum

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High school: Longview (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Composite ranking: 51.67

College commitment: Michigan

2
Jerrick Gibson

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 57.67

College commitment: Undecided

3
Kameron Davis

Christopher Nee, 247Sports

High school: Dougherty (Ga.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Composite ranking: 66.67

College commitment: Undecided

4
Jason Brown

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High school: O’Dea (Wash.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Composite ranking: 103.33

College commitment: Undecided

5
James Peoples

Mick Walker, 247Sports

High school: Veterans Memorial (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 192 pounds

Composite ranking: 121.00

College commitment: Ohio State

6
Kevin Riley

Will McLelland, USA TODAY Sports

High school: Tuscaloosa County (Ala.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 127.33

College commitment: Undecided

7
Dwight Phillips Jr.

247Sports

High school: Pebblebrook (Ga.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Composite ranking: 128.67

College commitment: Georgia

8
Nate Frazier

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 208 pounds

Composite ranking: 135.00

College commitment: Undecided

9
Caden Durham

Jordan Scruggs, 247Sports

High school: Duncanville (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 182.00

College commitment: Undecided

10
J'Marion Burnette

Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High school: Andalusia (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 225 pounds

Composite ranking: 188.00

College commitment: Auburn

