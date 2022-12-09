The top-ranked 2023 recruit in each state represented in the recruiting rankings (plus D.C.)

The class of 2023 is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, including a quarterback group that gained national attention before the season even kicked off.
Now that the 2022 season has neared an end, the early signing period and national signing day will become the primary focal point of high school football. So USA TODAY High School Sports is keeping an eye on where the top recruits in the country are headed to begin their college careers in 2023.
Related: USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Based on the composite recruiting rankings, here is the top recruit in each state plus Washington, D.C. Note: With no recruits ranked in Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and New Mexico, those states were excluded for the list.
Alabama: James Smith
High school: Carver
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 310 pounds
College commitment: Undecided
Alaska: Niko Alailefaleula
High school: Bartlett
Position: Linebacker
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 220 pounds
College commitment: Undecided
Arizona: Duce Robinson
High school: Pinnacle
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
College commitment: Undecided
Arkansas: Shamar Easter
High school: Ashdown
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
College commitment: Arkansas
California: Malachi Nelson
High school: Los Alamitos
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
College commitment: USC
Colorado: Blake Purchase
High school: Cherry Creek
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
College commitment: Oregon
Connecticut: Olaus Alinen
High school: The Loomis Chaffee School
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 315 pounds
College commitment: Alabama
Delaware: Desmond Aladuge
High school: Milford Senior
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 245 pounds
College commitment: Duke
Florida: Cormani McClain
High school: Lakeland
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
College commitment: Miami
Georgia: Caleb Downs
High school: Mill Creek
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
College commitment: Alabama
Hawaii: Liona Lefau
High school: Kahuku
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
College commitment: Texas
Idaho: Kenyon Sadiq
High school: Skyline Senior
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
College commitment: Oregon
Illinois: Charles Jagusah
High school: Alleman
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 308 pounds
College commitment: Notre Dame
Indiana: Drayk Bowen
High school: Andrean
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
College commitment: Notre Dame
Iowa: Kadyn Proctor
High school: Southeast Polk
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 330 pounds
College commitment: Iowa
Kansas: Avery Johnson
High school: Maize
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
College commitment: Kansas State
Kentucky: Micah Carter
High school: St. Xavier
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 260 pounds
College commitment: Purdue
Louisiana: Arch Manning
High school: Isidore Newman
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
College commitment: Texas
Maryland: Jason Moore
High school: DeMatha Catholic
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 255 pounds
College commitment: Ohio State
Massachusetts: Samson Okunlola
High school: Thayer Academy
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
College commitment: Undecided
Michigan: Dante Moore
High school: King
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
College commitment: Oregon
Minnesota: Jaxon Howard
High school: Robbinsdale Cooper
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 245 pounds
College commitment: LSU
Mississippi: Suntarine Perkins
High school: Raleigh
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
College commitment: Ole Miss
Missouri: Chandavian Bradley
High school: Platte County
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
College commitment: Tennessee
Montana: Reed Harris
High school: Great Falls
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 200 pounds
College commitment: Boston College
Nebraska: Malachi Coleman
High school: Lincoln East
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 pounds
College commitment: Undecided
Nevada: Zachariah Branch
High school: Bishop Gorman
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 172 pounds
College commitment: USC
New Jersey: Chase Bisontis
High school: Don Bosco Prep
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
College commitment: Texas A&M
New York: Tyriq Blanding
High school: Christ the King Regional
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 275 pounds
College commitment: Penn State
North Carolina: Noah Rogers
High school: Rolesville
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
College commitment: Ohio State
North Dakota: Karter Menz
High school: West Fargo
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
College commitment: Minnesota
Ohio: Luke Montgomery
High school: Findlay
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
College commitment: Ohio State
Oklahoma: Bai Jobe
High school: Community Christian School
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
College commitment: Michigan State
Oregon: Teitum Tuioti
High school: Sheldon
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
College commitment: Oregon
Pennsylvania: J'ven Williams
High school: Wyomissing
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
College commitment: Penn State
South Carolina: Monroe Freeling
High school: Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 283 pounds
College commitment: Georgia
South Dakota: Lincoln Kienholz
High school: T.F. Riggs
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
College commitment: Washington
Tennessee: Caleb Herring
High school: Riverdale
Position: Outside linebacker
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
College commitment: Tennessee
Texas: Anthony Hill
High school: Ryan
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
College commitment: Undecided
Utah: Tausili Akana
High school: Skyridge
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
College commitment: Undecided
Virginia: iOL Alex Birchmeier
High school: Broad Run
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 275 pounds
College commitment: Penn State
Washington: Caleb Presley
High school: Rainier Beach
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
College commitment: Oregon
West Virginia: Layth Ghannam
High school: George Washington
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
College commitment: Virginia Tech
Wisconsin: Nate White
High school: King
Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
College commitment: Wisconsin
Wyoming: Luke Talich
High school: Cody
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
College commitment: Undecided
Washington, D.C.: Nyckoles Harbor
High school: Archbishop Carroll
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
College commitment: Undecided