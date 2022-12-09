The top-ranked 2023 recruit in each state represented in the recruiting rankings (plus D.C.)

The class of 2023 is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, including a quarterback group that gained national attention before the season even kicked off.

Now that the 2022 season has neared an end, the early signing period and national signing day will become the primary focal point of high school football. So USA TODAY High School Sports is keeping an eye on where the top recruits in the country are headed to begin their college careers in 2023.

Based on the composite recruiting rankings, here is the top recruit in each state plus Washington, D.C. Note: With no recruits ranked in Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and New Mexico, those states were excluded for the list.

Alabama: James Smith

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High school: Carver

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

College commitment: Undecided

Alaska: Niko Alailefaleula

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High school: Bartlett

Position: Linebacker

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 220 pounds

College commitment: Undecided

Arizona: Duce Robinson

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

High school: Pinnacle

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

College commitment: Undecided

Arkansas: Shamar Easter

photo: @easter_shamar

High school: Ashdown

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

College commitment: Arkansas

California: Malachi Nelson

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High school: Los Alamitos

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

College commitment: USC

Colorado: Blake Purchase

Blair Angulo, 247 Sports

High school: Cherry Creek

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

College commitment: Oregon

Connecticut: Olaus Alinen

Brian Dohn, 247 Sports

High school: The Loomis Chaffee School

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315 pounds

College commitment: Alabama

Delaware: Desmond Aladuge

@DesAladuge

High school: Milford Senior

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

College commitment: Duke

Florida: Cormani McClain

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

High school: Lakeland

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

College commitment: Miami

Georgia: Caleb Downs

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Mill Creek

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

College commitment: Alabama

Hawaii: Liona Lefau

Mike Roach, 247 Sports

High school: Kahuku

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

College commitment: Texas

Idaho: Kenyon Sadiq

Sadiq Photo, 247Sports

High school: Skyline Senior

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

College commitment: Oregon

Illinois: Charles Jagusah

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High school: Alleman

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 308 pounds

College commitment: Notre Dame

Indiana: Drayk Bowen

Photo: Tom Loy, 247Sports

High school: Andrean

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

College commitment: Notre Dame

Iowa: Kadyn Proctor

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High school: Southeast Polk

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 330 pounds

College commitment: Iowa

Kansas: Avery Johnson

Photo: Ryan Wallace, 247Sports

High school: Maize

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

College commitment: Kansas State

Kentucky: Micah Carter

Mick Walker, 247 Sports

High school: St. Xavier

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 260 pounds

College commitment: Purdue

Louisiana: Arch Manning

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

High school: Isidore Newman

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

College commitment: Texas

Maryland: Jason Moore

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High school: DeMatha Catholic

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 255 pounds

College commitment: Ohio State

Massachusetts: Samson Okunlola

 

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Thayer Academy

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

College commitment: Undecided

Michigan: Dante Moore

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: King

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

College commitment: Oregon

Minnesota: Jaxon Howard

Gary Urrutia, 247Sports

High school: Robbinsdale Cooper

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

College commitment: LSU

Mississippi: Suntarine Perkins

(Photo: Clarion-Ledger)

High school: Raleigh

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

College commitment: Ole Miss

Missouri: Chandavian Bradley

Photo: Parker Thune, 247Sports

High school: Platte County

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

College commitment: Tennessee

Montana: Reed Harris

Brandon Harris, 247Sports

High school: Great Falls

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200 pounds

College commitment: Boston College

Nebraska: Malachi Coleman

Malachi Coleman

Michael Bruntz, 247Sports

High school: Lincoln East

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

College commitment: Undecided

Nevada: Zachariah Branch

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Bishop Gorman

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 172 pounds

College commitment: USC

New Jersey: Chase Bisontis

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High school: Don Bosco Prep

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

College commitment: Texas A&M

New York: Tyriq Blanding

Mark Brennan, 247 Sports

High school: Christ the King Regional

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

College commitment: Penn State

North Carolina: Noah Rogers

Photo: Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

High school: Rolesville

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

College commitment: Ohio State

North Dakota: Karter Menz

(USAT)

High school: West Fargo

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

College commitment: Minnesota

Ohio: Luke Montgomery

Photo: Mark Brennan, 247Sports

High school: Findlay

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

College commitment: Ohio State

Oklahoma: Bai Jobe

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High school: Community Christian School

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

College commitment: Michigan State

Oregon: Teitum Tuioti

Brandon Huffman, 247 Sports

High school: Sheldon

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

College commitment: Oregon

Pennsylvania: J'ven Williams

Photo via J’Ven Williams’ Twitter

High school: Wyomissing

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

College commitment: Penn State

South Carolina: Monroe Freeling

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 283 pounds

College commitment: Georgia

South Dakota: Lincoln Kienholz

Campea Photography, USA TODAY Sports

High school: T.F. Riggs

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

College commitment: Washington

Tennessee: Caleb Herring

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High school: Riverdale

Position: Outside linebacker

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

College commitment: Tennessee

Texas: Anthony Hill

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High school: Ryan

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

College commitment: Undecided

Utah: Tausili Akana

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Skyridge

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

College commitment: Undecided

Virginia: iOL Alex Birchmeier

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High school: Broad Run

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds

College commitment: Penn State

Washington: Caleb Presley

247sports

High school: Rainier Beach

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

College commitment: Oregon

West Virginia: Layth Ghannam

Layth Ghannam

Scooter Waller, 247 Sports

High school: George Washington

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

College commitment: Virginia Tech

Wisconsin: Nate White

Nate White

Evan Flood, 247SPorts

High school: King

Position: Running back

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

College commitment: Wisconsin

Wyoming: Luke Talich

Talich Photo, 247 Sports

High school: Cody

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

College commitment: Undecided

Washington, D.C.: Nyckoles Harbor

Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports

High school: Archbishop Carroll

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

College commitment: Undecided

