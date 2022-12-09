The top-ranked 2023 recruit in each state represented in the recruiting rankings (plus D.C.)

The class of 2023 is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, including a quarterback group that gained national attention before the season even kicked off.

Now that the 2022 season has neared an end, the early signing period and national signing day will become the primary focal point of high school football. So USA TODAY High School Sports is keeping an eye on where the top recruits in the country are headed to begin their college careers in 2023.

Related: USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Based on the composite recruiting rankings, here is the top recruit in each state plus Washington, D.C. Note: With no recruits ranked in Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and New Mexico, those states were excluded for the list.

Alabama: James Smith High school: Carver Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 310 pounds College commitment: Undecided Alaska: Niko Alailefaleula High school: Bartlett Position: Linebacker Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 220 pounds College commitment: Undecided Arizona: Duce Robinson High school: Pinnacle Position: Tight end Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 225 pounds College commitment: Undecided Arkansas: Shamar Easter High school: Ashdown Position: Tight end Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds College commitment: Arkansas California: Malachi Nelson High school: Los Alamitos Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 180 pounds College commitment: USC Colorado: Blake Purchase High school: Cherry Creek Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 240 pounds College commitment: Oregon Connecticut: Olaus Alinen High school: The Loomis Chaffee School Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 315 pounds College commitment: Alabama Delaware: Desmond Aladuge High school: Milford Senior Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 245 pounds College commitment: Duke Florida: Cormani McClain High school: Lakeland Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 165 pounds College commitment: Miami Georgia: Caleb Downs High school: Mill Creek Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 185 pounds College commitment: Alabama Hawaii: Liona Lefau High school: Kahuku Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 210 pounds College commitment: Texas Idaho: Kenyon Sadiq High school: Skyline Senior Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds College commitment: Oregon Illinois: Charles Jagusah High school: Alleman Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 308 pounds College commitment: Notre Dame Indiana: Drayk Bowen High school: Andrean Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 225 pounds College commitment: Notre Dame Iowa: Kadyn Proctor High school: Southeast Polk Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 330 pounds College commitment: Iowa Kansas: Avery Johnson High school: Maize Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175 pounds College commitment: Kansas State Kentucky: Micah Carter High school: St. Xavier Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 260 pounds College commitment: Purdue Louisiana: Arch Manning High school: Isidore Newman Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds College commitment: Texas Maryland: Jason Moore High school: DeMatha Catholic Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 255 pounds College commitment: Ohio State Massachusetts: Samson Okunlola High school: Thayer Academy Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 295 pounds College commitment: Undecided Michigan: Dante Moore High school: King Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds College commitment: Oregon Minnesota: Jaxon Howard High school: Robbinsdale Cooper Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 245 pounds College commitment: LSU Mississippi: Suntarine Perkins High school: Raleigh Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds College commitment: Ole Miss Missouri: Chandavian Bradley High school: Platte County Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 210 pounds College commitment: Tennessee Montana: Reed Harris High school: Great Falls Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 200 pounds College commitment: Boston College Nebraska: Malachi Coleman High school: Lincoln East Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 205 pounds College commitment: Undecided Nevada: Zachariah Branch High school: Bishop Gorman Position: Wide receiver Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 172 pounds College commitment: USC New Jersey: Chase Bisontis High school: Don Bosco Prep Position: Interior offensive line Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 290 pounds College commitment: Texas A&M New York: Tyriq Blanding High school: Christ the King Regional Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 275 pounds College commitment: Penn State North Carolina: Noah Rogers High school: Rolesville Position: Wide receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds College commitment: Ohio State North Dakota: Karter Menz High school: West Fargo Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 215 pounds College commitment: Minnesota Ohio: Luke Montgomery High school: Findlay Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 280 pounds College commitment: Ohio State Oklahoma: Bai Jobe High school: Community Christian School Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds College commitment: Michigan State Oregon: Teitum Tuioti High school: Sheldon Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds College commitment: Oregon Pennsylvania: J'ven Williams High school: Wyomissing Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 285 pounds College commitment: Penn State South Carolina: Monroe Freeling High school: Oceanside Collegiate Academy Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 283 pounds College commitment: Georgia South Dakota: Lincoln Kienholz High school: T.F. Riggs Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 185 pounds College commitment: Washington Tennessee: Caleb Herring High school: Riverdale Position: Outside linebacker Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 210 pounds College commitment: Tennessee Texas: Anthony Hill High school: Ryan Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 225 pounds College commitment: Undecided Utah: Tausili Akana High school: Skyridge Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds College commitment: Undecided Virginia: iOL Alex Birchmeier High school: Broad Run Position: Interior offensive line Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 275 pounds College commitment: Penn State Washington: Caleb Presley High school: Rainier Beach Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 180 pounds College commitment: Oregon West Virginia: Layth Ghannam High school: George Washington Position: Interior offensive line Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 280 pounds College commitment: Virginia Tech Wisconsin: Nate White High school: King Position: Running back Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 175 pounds College commitment: Wisconsin Wyoming: Luke Talich High school: Cody Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 185 pounds College commitment: Undecided Washington, D.C.: Nyckoles Harbor High school: Archbishop Carroll Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds College commitment: Undecided