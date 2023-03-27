Sections

Recruiting Roundup: Ohio State's twin 4-star OTs among latest college commitments

Ohio State has kicked off the new week with a bang, securing commitments from a pair of twin four-star offensive tackles, Devontae and Deontae Armstrong, from St. Edward (Ohio).

The Armstrongs are only the latest high school football players to choose their college teams, though. Both Oklahoma and Mississippi have picked up four-star recruits for their respective classes of 2024 over the last few days.

With that in mind, here are all of the latest commitments from this past weekend, according to On3’s tracker.

Auburn’s ‘phat’ new RB, Georgia hosts No. 1 recruit

4-star QB: Virginia Tech ‘felt like the place for me’

Deontae Armstrong: Ohio State (2024)

Deontae Armstrong

Mick Walker, 247Sports

High school: St. Edward (Ohio)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 280 pounds

Devontae Armstrong: Ohio State (2024)

Devontae Armstrong

Mick Walker, 247Sports

High school: St. Edward (Ohio)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 288 pounds

Malachi Toliver: Georgia (2024)

Malachi Toliver

Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

High school: Cartersville (Ga.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 300 pounds

Jeremiah Newcombe: Oklahoma (2024)

Jeremiah Newcombe

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High school: Casteel (Ariz.)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Jide Abasiri: Minnesota (2024)

Jide Abasiri

247Sports

High school: Prior Lake (Minn.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 265 pounds

Jeffery Rush: Ole Miss (2024)

Jeffery Rush

247Sports

High school: Pascagoula (MS)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Luke Reynolds: Penn State (2024)

Luke Reynolds

High school: Cheshire Academy (Conn.)

Position: Tight end

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Dallas Sims: Minnesota (2024)

247Sports

High school: Clearwater Academy (Fla.)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

