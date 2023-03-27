Recruiting Roundup: Ohio State's twin 4-star OTs among latest college commitments

Ohio State has kicked off the new week with a bang, securing commitments from a pair of twin four-star offensive tackles, Devontae and Deontae Armstrong, from St. Edward (Ohio).

The Armstrongs are only the latest high school football players to choose their college teams, though. Both Oklahoma and Mississippi have picked up four-star recruits for their respective classes of 2024 over the last few days.

With that in mind, here are all of the latest commitments from this past weekend, according to On3’s tracker.

More football stories

Auburn’s ‘phat’ new RB, Georgia hosts No. 1 recruit

4-star QB: Virginia Tech ‘felt like the place for me’