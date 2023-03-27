Recruiting Roundup: Ohio State's twin 4-star OTs among latest college commitments

Ohio State has kicked off the new week with a bang, securing commitments from a pair of twin four-star offensive tackles, Devontae and Deontae Armstrong, from St. Edward (Ohio).
The Armstrongs are only the latest high school football players to choose their college teams, though. Both Oklahoma and Mississippi have picked up four-star recruits for their respective classes of 2024 over the last few days.
With that in mind, here are all of the latest commitments from this past weekend, according to On3’s tracker.
Deontae Armstrong: Ohio State (2024)
High school: St. Edward (Ohio)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 280 pounds
Devontae Armstrong: Ohio State (2024)
High school: St. Edward (Ohio)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 288 pounds
Malachi Toliver: Georgia (2024)
High school: Cartersville (Ga.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 300 pounds
Jeremiah Newcombe: Oklahoma (2024)
High school: Casteel (Ariz.)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Jide Abasiri: Minnesota (2024)
High school: Prior Lake (Minn.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 265 pounds
Jeffery Rush: Ole Miss (2024)
High school: Pascagoula (MS)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Luke Reynolds: Penn State (2024)
High school: Cheshire Academy (Conn.)
Position: Tight end
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Dallas Sims: Minnesota (2024)
High school: Clearwater Academy (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds