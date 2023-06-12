Recruiting Roundup: 4 running backs among 8 blue-chip commitments this weekend

Running backs were the main course in the recruiting feast over this past weekend. Never to be outdone in any portion these days, Georgia got the best of them by flipping Chauncey Bowens, a four-star running back from Florida. Bowens was only one of four blue-chip running backs who have announced their college commitments since Saturday, though.
Here’s a quick rundown of all the latest commitments, including a new quarterback for Baylor from the class of 2025.
Stacy Gage: UCF (2024)
High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
Position: Running back
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 205 pounds
Chauncey Bowens: Georgia (2024)
High school: The Benjamin School (Fla.)
Position: Running back
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 219 pounds
Brandon Davis-Swain: Colorado (2024)
High school: West Bloomfield (Mich.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Adam Schobel: Baylor (2025)
High school: Columbus (Texas)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 183 pounds
Caleb Holmes: Pitt (2024)
High school: Creekside (Ga.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 pounds
Rickey Stewart Jr.: SMU (2025)
High school: Chapel Hill (Texas)
Position: Running back
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Duke Watson: Louisville (2024)
High school: Mary Persons (Ga.)
Position: Running back
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Gabriel Williams: Virginia Tech (2024)
High school: St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 195 pounds