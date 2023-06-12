Recruiting Roundup: 4 running backs among 8 blue-chip commitments this weekend

Running backs were the main course in the recruiting feast over this past weekend. Never to be outdone in any portion these days, Georgia got the best of them by flipping Chauncey Bowens, a four-star running back from Florida. Bowens was only one of four blue-chip running backs who have announced their college commitments since Saturday, though.

Here’s a quick rundown of all the latest commitments, including a new quarterback for Baylor from the class of 2025.

More football stories

Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter was offered $1.5M to flip

Ranking the top 10 running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle