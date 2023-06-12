Sections

Recruiting Roundup: 4 running backs among 8 blue-chip commitments this weekend

Running backs were the main course in the recruiting feast over this past weekend. Never to be outdone in any portion these days, Georgia got the best of them by flipping Chauncey Bowens, a four-star running back from Florida. Bowens was only one of four blue-chip running backs who have announced their college commitments since Saturday, though.

Here’s a quick rundown of all the latest commitments, including a new quarterback for Baylor from the class of 2025.

Stacy Gage: UCF (2024)

Stacy Gage

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Position: Running back

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Chauncey Bowens: Georgia (2024)

Andrew ivins, 247Sports

High school: The Benjamin School (Fla.)

Position: Running back

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 219 pounds

Brandon Davis-Swain: Colorado (2024)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Adam Schobel: Baylor (2025)

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High school: Columbus (Texas)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 183 pounds

Caleb Holmes: Pitt (2024)

247Sports

High school: Creekside (Ga.)

Position: Interior offensive line

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

Rickey Stewart Jr.: SMU (2025)

Mike Roach, 247Sports

High school: Chapel Hill (Texas)

Position: Running back

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Duke Watson: Louisville (2024)

Duke Watson

High school: Mary Persons (Ga.)

Position: Running back

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Gabriel Williams: Virginia Tech (2024)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195 pounds

