Recruiting Roundup: 4 stars commit to Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State

Michigan made it official with Jadyn Davis on Friday, earning a long-anticipated commitment from the five-star North Carolina quarterback. The recruiting race never ends, though, and three other Power 5 schools have picked up commitments from blue chip recruits since.

Here are all the latest college football commitments you might have missed over the weekend.

Jon Mitchell: Penn State (2024)

Jon Mitchell

Garry Urrutia, 247Sports

High school: Mandarin (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 177 pounds

Luke Masterson: North Carolina (2024)

Luke Masterson

247Sports

High school: Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds

Gibson Pyle: Nebraska

Gibson Pyle

247Sports

High school: Klein Cain (Texas)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

Drew Campbell: Iowa (2024)

Drew Campbell

Sean Bock, 247Sports

High school: Cedar Falls (Iowa)

Position: Edge

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Derek Jensen: Wisconsin (2024)

Derek Jensen

247Sports

High school: Arrowhead (Wisc.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 285 pounds

Mason Short: Alabama (2024)

Mason Short

Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High school: Evans (Ga.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 280 pounds

James Peoples: Ohio State (2024)

James Peoples

Hudson Standish, 247Sports

High school: Veterans Memorial (Texas)

Position: Running back

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 192 pounds

