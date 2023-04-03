Recruiting Roundup: 4 stars commit to Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State

Michigan made it official with Jadyn Davis on Friday, earning a long-anticipated commitment from the five-star North Carolina quarterback. The recruiting race never ends, though, and three other Power 5 schools have picked up commitments from blue chip recruits since.
Here are all the latest college football commitments you might have missed over the weekend.
Jon Mitchell: Penn State (2024)
High school: Mandarin (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 177 pounds
Luke Masterson: North Carolina (2024)
High school: Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 275 pounds
Gibson Pyle: Nebraska
High school: Klein Cain (Texas)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
Drew Campbell: Iowa (2024)
High school: Cedar Falls (Iowa)
Position: Edge
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
Derek Jensen: Wisconsin (2024)
High school: Arrowhead (Wisc.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 285 pounds
Mason Short: Alabama (2024)
High school: Evans (Ga.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 280 pounds
James Peoples: Ohio State (2024)
High school: Veterans Memorial (Texas)
Position: Running back
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 192 pounds