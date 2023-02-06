Recruiting Roundup: 5 commitments you may have missed over the weekend

Football

By February 6, 2023 12:55 pm

By |

Football is a violent sport, but it’s no match for the cut-throat, never-ending competition of recruiting. Over the last few days, Coach Prime has added another four-star at Colorado and a couple teams picked up quarterbacks for their 2024 classes. Let’s check in on the recruiting circuit to see the latest commitments from the top high school players around the country.

Here’s all the latest major recruiting news from over the weekend.

Walker White: Auburn (2024)

Walker White

Elite 11

High school: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Leonard Moore: Notre Dame (2024)

Leonard Moore

247Sports

High school: Round Rock (Texas)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Ju'Juan Johnson: Colorado (2024)

Ju'Juan Johnson

Coach Fuse

High school: Lafayette Christian Academy (La.)

Position: Athlete

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

AJ Surace: Rutgers (2024)

AJ Surace

Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High school: Notre Dame (NJ)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Bradley Smith: Duke (2024)

Bradley Smith

Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina

High school: Woodward Academy (Ga.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 290 pounds

