Recruiting Roundup: 5 commitments you may have missed over the weekend

Football is a violent sport, but it’s no match for the cut-throat, never-ending competition of recruiting. Over the last few days, Coach Prime has added another four-star at Colorado and a couple teams picked up quarterbacks for their 2024 classes. Let’s check in on the recruiting circuit to see the latest commitments from the top high school players around the country.
Here’s all the latest major recruiting news from over the weekend.
Walker White: Auburn (2024)
High school: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 225 pounds
Leonard Moore: Notre Dame (2024)
High school: Round Rock (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Ju'Juan Johnson: Colorado (2024)
High school: Lafayette Christian Academy (La.)
Position: Athlete
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
AJ Surace: Rutgers (2024)
High school: Notre Dame (NJ)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
Bradley Smith: Duke (2024)
High school: Woodward Academy (Ga.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 290 pounds