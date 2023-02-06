Recruiting Roundup: 5 commitments you may have missed over the weekend

Football is a violent sport, but it’s no match for the cut-throat, never-ending competition of recruiting. Over the last few days, Coach Prime has added another four-star at Colorado and a couple teams picked up quarterbacks for their 2024 classes. Let’s check in on the recruiting circuit to see the latest commitments from the top high school players around the country.

Here’s all the latest major recruiting news from over the weekend.

Walker White: Auburn (2024) High school: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) Position: Quarterback Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 225 pounds Related Leonard Moore: Notre Dame (2024) High school: Round Rock (Texas) Position: Cornerback Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175 pounds Related Ju'Juan Johnson: Colorado (2024) High school: Lafayette Christian Academy (La.) Position: Athlete Rating: Four stars Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 175 pounds Related AJ Surace: Rutgers (2024) High school: Notre Dame (NJ) Position: Quarterback Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 195 pounds Related Bradley Smith: Duke (2024) High school: Woodward Academy (Ga.) Position: Offensive tackle Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 290 pounds Related