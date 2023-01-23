Recruiting Roundup: 6 notable commitments since Friday night

Football season is over, but recruiting is a year-round competition that never stops. Since the advent of NIL money going to amateur athletes, things move faster than ever, including several high-ranked prospects who made their college commitments over the weekend.

Here are six notable recruiting moves you may have missed since Friday night.

More football news

Colorado climbing, Florida frees Jaden Rashada, transfer rankings

Nico Iamaleava, Andrew Harris MVPs of the Polynesian Bowl

Dylan Raiola’s dad says No. 1 QB’s recruitment is “wide open”

Leviticus Su'a: Arizona (2023) High school: Mater Dei (Calif.) Position: Linebacker Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 217 pounds Related Rocky Shields: Washington State (2023) High school: Columbine (Colo.) Position: Defensive line Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 250 pounds Related Jacoby Davis: Kansas (2023) High school: North Shore (Texas) Position: Cornerback Rating: Three stars Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 175 pounds Related Bo Edmundson: UNLV (2023) High school: Lake Travis (Texas) Position: Quarterback Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds Related Landan Callahan: Duke (2024) High school: Reagan (NC) Position: Athlete Rating: Three stars Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 165 pounds Related Kam Pringle: South Carolina (2024) High school: Woodland (SC) Position: Offensive tackle Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 338 pounds Related