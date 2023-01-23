Recruiting Roundup: 6 notable commitments since Friday night

By January 23, 2023 12:38 pm

Football season is over, but recruiting is a year-round competition that never stops. Since the advent of NIL money going to amateur athletes, things move faster than ever, including several high-ranked prospects who made their college commitments over the weekend.

Here are six notable recruiting moves you may have missed since Friday night.

Leviticus Su'a: Arizona (2023)

Leviticus

Greg Biggins, 247 Sports

High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 217 pounds

Rocky Shields: Washington State (2023)

Rocky Shields

Shields Photo

High school: Columbine (Colo.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Jacoby Davis: Kansas (2023)

Jordan Scruggs, 247Sports

High school: North Shore (Texas)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Three stars

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

Bo Edmundson: UNLV (2023)

Cody Nagel, 247 Sports

High school: Lake Travis (Texas)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Landan Callahan: Duke (2024)

Landan Callahan

Don Callahan, Inside Carolina

High school: Reagan (NC)

Position: Athlete

Rating: Three stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Kam Pringle: South Carolina (2024)

Hale McGranahan, 247 Sports

High school: Woodland (SC)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 338 pounds

