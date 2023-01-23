Recruiting Roundup: 6 notable commitments since Friday night

Football season is over, but recruiting is a year-round competition that never stops. Since the advent of NIL money going to amateur athletes, things move faster than ever, including several high-ranked prospects who made their college commitments over the weekend.
Here are six notable recruiting moves you may have missed since Friday night.
Leviticus Su'a: Arizona (2023)
High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 217 pounds
Rocky Shields: Washington State (2023)
High school: Columbine (Colo.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Jacoby Davis: Kansas (2023)
High school: North Shore (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Three stars
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
Bo Edmundson: UNLV (2023)
High school: Lake Travis (Texas)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Landan Callahan: Duke (2024)
High school: Reagan (NC)
Position: Athlete
Rating: Three stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Kam Pringle: South Carolina (2024)
High school: Woodland (SC)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 338 pounds