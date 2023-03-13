Recruiting Roundup: 8 commitments you may have missed over the weekend

The football season only runs from August through January, but the recruiting business keeps going 365 days a year.

Here are eight notable commitments you may have missed from over the weekend.

Jeremy Scott: Ole Miss (2024)

Chris Brooks, 247Sports

High school: Callaway (Miss.)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 180 pounds

Tyson Ruffins: Nevada (2023)

Tyson Ruffins

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High school: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Position: Interior offensive line

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 310 pounds

Whit Muschamp: Vanderbilt (2024)

Whit Muschamp

247Sports

High school: Baylor School (Tenn.)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Dion Stutts: Arkansas (2024)

Dion Stutts

Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

High school: Memphis Univeristy School (Tenn.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Ryan Jostes: Missouri (2024)

Ryan Jostes

247Sports

High school: Washington (Mo.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 280 pounds

Duke Watson: Georgia Tech (2024)

Duke Watson

247Sports

High school: Mary Persons (Ga.)

Position: Running back

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Davhon Keys: LSU (2024)

Davhon Keys

Jordan Scruggs, 247Sports

High school: Aledo (Texas)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 215 pounds

Cedrick Bailey Jr.: NC State (2024)

Cedrick Bailey

247Sports

High school: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 185 pounds

