Recruiting Roundup: 8 commitments you may have missed over the weekend

The football season only runs from August through January, but the recruiting business keeps going 365 days a year.

Here are eight notable commitments you may have missed from over the weekend.

More football stories

High School Esports Madden 2023 opening power rankings

Recruiting Notebook: Alabama offers top-5 QB, Texas favored for 2 DBs

Jeremy Scott: Ole Miss (2024) High school: Callaway (Miss.) Position: Wide receiver Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 180 pounds Related Tyson Ruffins: Nevada (2023) High school: Long Beach Poly (Calif.) Position: Interior offensive line Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 310 pounds Related Whit Muschamp: Vanderbilt (2024) High school: Baylor School (Tenn.) Position: Quarterback Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds Related Dion Stutts: Arkansas (2024) High school: Memphis Univeristy School (Tenn.) Position: Defensive line Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 250 pounds Related Ryan Jostes: Missouri (2024) High school: Washington (Mo.) Position: Offensive tackle Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 280 pounds Related Duke Watson: Georgia Tech (2024) High school: Mary Persons (Ga.) Position: Running back Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 180 pounds Related Davhon Keys: LSU (2024) High school: Aledo (Texas) Position: Linebacker Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 215 pounds Related Cedrick Bailey Jr.: NC State (2024) High school: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.) Position: Quarterback Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 185 pounds Related