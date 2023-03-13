Recruiting Roundup: 8 commitments you may have missed over the weekend

The football season only runs from August through January, but the recruiting business keeps going 365 days a year.
Here are eight notable commitments you may have missed from over the weekend.
Jeremy Scott: Ole Miss (2024)
High school: Callaway (Miss.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 180 pounds
Tyson Ruffins: Nevada (2023)
High school: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 310 pounds
Whit Muschamp: Vanderbilt (2024)
High school: Baylor School (Tenn.)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Dion Stutts: Arkansas (2024)
High school: Memphis Univeristy School (Tenn.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Ryan Jostes: Missouri (2024)
High school: Washington (Mo.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 280 pounds
Duke Watson: Georgia Tech (2024)
High school: Mary Persons (Ga.)
Position: Running back
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Davhon Keys: LSU (2024)
High school: Aledo (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Cedrick Bailey Jr.: NC State (2024)
High school: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 185 pounds