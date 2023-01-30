Recruiting Roundup: 5 schools pick up 4-star commitments over the weekend

Recruiting Roundup: 5 schools pick up 4-star commitments over the weekend

Football

Recruiting Roundup: 5 schools pick up 4-star commitments over the weekend

By January 30, 2023 1:15 pm

By |

With National Signing Day coming up this week, we can expect a busy news cycle in the recruiting world. While we wait to hear from elite undecided players like Nyckoles Harbor, many other young athletes have already made their decisions. Over the weekend Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Penn State and Clemson all picked up commitments from four-star recruits.

Let’s review the latest news. Here are a few notable commitments you may have missed over the weekend, per On3.

More football news

Miami among schools trying to flip Jeremiah Smith

Watch: Another blue chip commits to South Carolina

Sesi Vailahi: Oklahoma State (2023)

Sesi

Blair Angulo, 247 Sports

High school: West (Utah)

Position: Running back

Rating: Three stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Taylor Heim: Oklahoma (2023)

Taylor Heim on Twitter

High school: Bethany (Okla.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Richard Benenge: Army (2023)

Richard Benenge

247sports

High school: Harrisburg (SD)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 218 pounds

Ravon Johnson: The Citadel (2023)

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High school: Grayson (Ga.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Zion Taylor: Houston (2024)

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High school: Shadow Creek (Texas)

Position: Edge

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 240 pounds

Adarius Hayes: Florida (2024)

Greg Oyster, 247 Sports

High school: Largo (Fla.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

Sua Lefotu: Nebraska (2023)

247Sports

High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

Dwight Phillips Jr.: Georgia (2024)

@dwightphillipsjr

High school: Pebblebrook (Ga.)

Position: Athlete

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Champ Thompson: Clemson (2024)

Cory Fravel, 247Sports

High school: Meadowcreek (Ga.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

Jaxson Jones: Oregon (2024)

@JaxsonJones80

High school: Yuma Catholic (Ariz.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Devin Clark: Virginia (2023)

Devin Clark Twitter

High school: Marietta (Ga.)

Position: Safety

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Grant Stec: Wisconsin (2024)

Brad Fedie, 247Sports

High school: Harry D. Jacobs (Ill.)

Position: Tight end

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220 pounds

Joe Crocker: Louisville (2023)

Joe Crocker

247Sports

High school: Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 310 pounds

Derrick Rogers: Purdue (2023)

247Sports

High school: Jones (Fla.)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Jaelyne Matthews: Penn State (2025)

Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High school: Toms River North (NJ)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

, , , , , , , , Football, Recruiting

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home