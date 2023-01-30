Recruiting Roundup: 5 schools pick up 4-star commitments over the weekend

With National Signing Day coming up this week, we can expect a busy news cycle in the recruiting world. While we wait to hear from elite undecided players like Nyckoles Harbor, many other young athletes have already made their decisions. Over the weekend Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Penn State and Clemson all picked up commitments from four-star recruits.

Let’s review the latest news. Here are a few notable commitments you may have missed over the weekend, per On3.

Sesi Vailahi: Oklahoma State (2023) High school: West (Utah) Position: Running back Rating: Three stars Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds Related Taylor Heim: Oklahoma (2023) High school: Bethany (Okla.) Position: Linebacker Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 190 pounds Related Richard Benenge: Army (2023) High school: Harrisburg (SD) Position: Linebacker Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 218 pounds Related Ravon Johnson: The Citadel (2023) High school: Grayson (Ga.) Position: Edge Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 220 pounds Related Zion Taylor: Houston (2024) High school: Shadow Creek (Texas) Position: Edge Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 240 pounds Related Adarius Hayes: Florida (2024) High school: Largo (Fla.) Position: Edge Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 210 pounds Related Sua Lefotu: Nebraska (2023) High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: Defensive line Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 285 pounds Related Dwight Phillips Jr.: Georgia (2024) High school: Pebblebrook (Ga.) Position: Athlete Rating: Four stars Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 170 pounds Related Champ Thompson: Clemson (2024) High school: Meadowcreek (Ga.) Position: Defensive line Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 275 pounds Related Jaxson Jones: Oregon (2024) High school: Yuma Catholic (Ariz.) Position: Edge Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 215 pounds Related Devin Clark: Virginia (2023) High school: Marietta (Ga.) Position: Safety Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds Related Grant Stec: Wisconsin (2024) High school: Harry D. Jacobs (Ill.) Position: Tight end Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 220 pounds Related Joe Crocker: Louisville (2023) High school: Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.) Position: Offensive tackle Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 310 pounds Related Derrick Rogers: Purdue (2023) High school: Jones (Fla.) Position: Wide receiver Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds Related Jaelyne Matthews: Penn State (2025) High school: Toms River North (NJ) Position: Offensive tackle Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 290 pounds Related