Recruiting Roundup: 5 schools pick up 4-star commitments over the weekend

With National Signing Day coming up this week, we can expect a busy news cycle in the recruiting world. While we wait to hear from elite undecided players like Nyckoles Harbor, many other young athletes have already made their decisions. Over the weekend Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Penn State and Clemson all picked up commitments from four-star recruits.
Let’s review the latest news. Here are a few notable commitments you may have missed over the weekend, per On3.
Sesi Vailahi: Oklahoma State (2023)
High school: West (Utah)
Position: Running back
Rating: Three stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Taylor Heim: Oklahoma (2023)
High school: Bethany (Okla.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Richard Benenge: Army (2023)
High school: Harrisburg (SD)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 218 pounds
Ravon Johnson: The Citadel (2023)
High school: Grayson (Ga.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Zion Taylor: Houston (2024)
High school: Shadow Creek (Texas)
Position: Edge
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 240 pounds
Adarius Hayes: Florida (2024)
High school: Largo (Fla.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
Sua Lefotu: Nebraska (2023)
High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
Dwight Phillips Jr.: Georgia (2024)
High school: Pebblebrook (Ga.)
Position: Athlete
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Champ Thompson: Clemson (2024)
High school: Meadowcreek (Ga.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 275 pounds
Jaxson Jones: Oregon (2024)
High school: Yuma Catholic (Ariz.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Devin Clark: Virginia (2023)
High school: Marietta (Ga.)
Position: Safety
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Grant Stec: Wisconsin (2024)
High school: Harry D. Jacobs (Ill.)
Position: Tight end
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
Joe Crocker: Louisville (2023)
High school: Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 310 pounds
Derrick Rogers: Purdue (2023)
High school: Jones (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Jaelyne Matthews: Penn State (2025)
High school: Toms River North (NJ)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds