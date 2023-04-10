Recruiting Roundup: 5 schools got QB commitments over the weekend

This past weekend saw a flurry of activity on the recruiting circuit. A total of eight four-star prospects have made their college commitments public since Friday, including a new four-star quarterback for Ohio State to replace Arizona star Dylan Raiola, the cycle’s No. 1 overall recruit and a Buckeyes decommit. Iowa State, Miami, Arkansas and Oklahoma have also added new QBs to their respective 2024 recruiting classes.

Here’s who they are and where they will be playing at the next level.

