Recruiting Roundup: 5 schools got QB commitments over the weekend

This past weekend saw a flurry of activity on the recruiting circuit. A total of eight four-star prospects have made their college commitments public since Friday, including a new four-star quarterback for Ohio State to replace Arizona star Dylan Raiola, the cycle’s No. 1 overall recruit and a Buckeyes decommit. Iowa State, Miami, Arkansas and Oklahoma have also added new QBs to their respective 2024 recruiting classes.
Here’s who they are and where they will be playing at the next level.
Judd Anderson: Miami (2024)
High school: Jones County (Ga.)
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 210 pounds
Consensus QB rank: No. 61
Connor Moberly: Iowa State (2024)
High school: Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 195 pounds
Consensus QB rank: No. 53
Michael Hawkins: Oklahoma (2024)
High school: Frisco Emerson (Texas)
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Consensus QB rank: No. 19
Air Noland: Ohio State (2024)
High school: Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Consensus QB rank: No. 8
KJ Jackson: Arkansas (2024)
High school: St. James School (Ala.)
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Consensus QB rank: No. 24