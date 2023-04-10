Sections

Recruiting Roundup: 5 schools got QB commitments over the weekend

This past weekend saw a flurry of activity on the recruiting circuit. A total of eight four-star prospects have made their college commitments public since Friday, including a new four-star quarterback for Ohio State to replace Arizona star Dylan Raiola, the cycle’s No. 1 overall recruit and a Buckeyes decommit. Iowa State, Miami, Arkansas and Oklahoma have also added new QBs to their respective 2024 recruiting classes.

Here’s who they are and where they will be playing at the next level.

Judd Anderson: Miami (2024)

Judd Anderson

Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High school: Jones County (Ga.)

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 210 pounds

Consensus QB rank: No. 61

Connor Moberly: Iowa State (2024)

Connor Moberly

247Sports

High school: Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195 pounds

Consensus QB rank: No. 53

Michael Hawkins: Oklahoma (2024)

Michael Hawkins

Parker Thune, 247Sports

High school: Frisco Emerson (Texas)

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Consensus QB rank: No. 19

Air Noland: Ohio State (2024)

Air Noland

247Sports

High school: Langston Hughes (Ga.)

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Consensus QB rank: No. 8

KJ Jackson: Arkansas (2024)

KJ Jackson

Photo: Elite 11

High school: St. James School (Ala.)

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Consensus QB rank: No. 24

