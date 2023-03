High School Esports 2023 regional/state power rankings: 'Rocket League'

As the 2023 high school esports season moves along, here are the “Rocket League” power rankings for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS

Alabama 1. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Fusion 2. Calera High School: Calera RL Blue 3. Lee High School: Rocket City 4. Florence High School: FHS Throttle Buddies 5. Wilson High School: RL Warriors 6. Homewood High School: HWD RL 7. Hoover High School: Hoover RL Orange 8. James Clemens High School: RL Varsity 9. Piedmont High School: PHSE-Bulldogs Alaska 1. Redington High School: Redington High School A 2. Soldotna High School: SoHi Stars 3. Steller Secondary School: B-B-B-Ball-B-Ball-B-Ball-Ball 4. Thunder Mountain High School: Falcons 5. Cordova Jr/Sr High School: Cordova Wolverines 6. Hutchison High School: Hawks 7. Nenana City School: NCS Lynx 8. Cyberlynx Correspondence Program: Cyberlynx HSCP 9. Dimond High School: Dimond Lynx 10. Nanwalek High School: Nanwalek Eagles Arkansas 1. Sacred Heart Catholic School: Sacred Heart Knights 2. Bentonville High School: Bentonville RL Gold 3. Bentonville High School: Bentonville RL Black 4. Northside High School – Fort Smith: Alpha Team 5. Cabot High School: Washed RL 6. Mountain Home High School: Bomber Rocket A 7. Cabot High School: The Challengers 8. Joe T. Robinson High School: The Jedi Council 9. Valley View High School: Axle Collectors 10. Bryant High School: Hornets British Columbia 1. Rutland Senior Secondary School: RSS RL 2. W. L. Seaton Secondary School: Pinnacle 3. Heritage Christian Online School: HCOS RL 4. Chase Secondary School: CSS Sqlx 5. Kootenay River Secondary School: KRaShed Sturgeon 6. Vernon Christian School: VCS Royals 7. Chase Secondary School: CSS Glitch 8. Chase Secondary School: CSS RL D 9. Ascend Online: ASCEND Knights Rocket 10. Chase Secondary School: CSS RL B California 1. Quartz Hill High School: Continuum 2. Bishop Mora Salesian High School: Mustangs Varsity #1 3. Sultana High School: Sweeping Sultans (A.T.S.) 4. Torrance High School: THS Rocket League 5. Central High East Campus: Rocket League Varsity Grizzlies 6. Leuzinger High School: Supersonic Speed 7. Magnolia Science Academy 3: VIPERS Rocket League 8. Greenfield High School: Bruins RL Team A 9. Oak Hills High School: OHHS Bulldogs 10. Orcutt Academy High School: OUSD eSports Central Region 1. Portland High School: Portland High School 2. Upperman High School: Upperman Rocket League Swarm 3. Millard North High School: MN Rats 4. Christ Presbyterian Academy: CPA Lions – Octane 5. Tullahoma High School: THS.Rocket2 6. Waterford Union High School: Rizzards 7. Lafayette High School: LHS eLancers 8. Salina High South: SHS-RL-GOLD 9. Greenwood Christian Academy: GCA Cougars Blue 10. Kearney Sr High School: KHS RL1 Colorado 1. Cherry Creek High School: Creek Rocket League 2. Fossil Ridge High School: Fossil Ridge Rocket League 3. Ponderosa High School: Ponderosa High School 4. Highlands Ranch High School: Faking. 5. Durango High School: Durango Rocket League Red 6. Valor Christian High School: Valor RL Alpha Team 7. Castle View High School: Sabercats Varsity 8. Central High School: Warriors Rocket Varsity 9. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory: Bison Rocket League Team 1 10. Thompson Valley High School: TVHS Eagles Connecticut 1. Putnam Science Academy: PSA Mustangs Red 2. Immaculate High School: Immaculate Rocket League 3. William H Hall High School: Hall Rocket Titans 4. Naugatuck High School: NHS Greyhounds RL 5. Trumbull High School: Eagles 6. Avon High School: AHS- Rocket League Team 1 7. East Haven High School: East Haven Yellowjackets 8. Holy Cross High School: HCHS-C2U 9. University High School of Science and Engineering: UHSSE RL Hawks 10. Greenwich High School Greenwich: Cardinals A Eastern Region 1. Canon-Mcmillan SHS: CMHS Blue 2. Pinelands Regional High School: Pinelands Wildcats Team 1 3. Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School: SJP Rocket League 4. Eastern Senior High School: Rambler Varsity 5. Wheeler School: Warriors Gold 6. Stow-Munroe Falls H.S: Stow RL Team 1 7. St. Johns College High School: SJC Rocket League 8. North Catholic High School: North Catholic Trojans 9. Piedmont Community Charter School: The Patriots 10. Passaic County Technical Institute: Bulldogs RL 2 Florida 1. Cape Coral High School: Blue Seahawks 2. Florida Virtual School: FLVS Fury 1 3. West Orange High School: West Orange RL 01 4. Olympia High School: Olympia Rocket Titans 5. Florida Christian School: Stars 6. Doral Academy Charter High School: Doral Academy Firebirds A 7. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School: Rocket Lions 8. Windermere High School: Windermere Wolverines 9. Florida Virtual School: FLVS Fury 4 10. Florida Virtual School: FLVS Fury 2 Georgia 1. Brookwood High School: Brookwood Varsity 2. Forsyth Central High School: Dawg Dynasty 3. Grovetown High School: RL Warriors Blue 4. Calhoun High School: Yellow Jackets 5. Cambridge High School: Cambridge Bears Varsity 6. Howard High School: Rocket Huskies Gold 7. South Paulding High School: Dub City 8. Academy for Classical Education: Screaming Gryphons 9. Athens Academy: Spartans R.L. Green 10. Lambert High School: Longhorns RL Varsity Hawaii 1. Mililani High School: MHSeSports1 2. Iolani School: Iolani RL Black 3. President William Mckinley High School: McKRocket1 4. Kamehameha Schools Maui High School: KSM Black 5. Maui High School: Sabers 6. President Theodore Roosevelt High School: Team Queso 7. Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science: Puna Playahz 8. Maui High School: Sabers White 8. Kalaheo High School: Kalaheo Rocket League 8. Leilehua High School: LHS Mules1 8. Leilehua High School: LHS Mules Illinois 1. Thornton Fractional South High School: TF South Red Wolves Black 2. Addison Trail High School: Blazers Team A 3. Harry D Jacobs High School: Golden Wings 4. McHenry Community High School: MCHS Warriors – RL 5. Dundee-Crown High School: DCHS Red 6. Charleston High School: CHS Trojans Gold 7. Bremen High School: Braves Esports 8. Cristo Rey St. Martin: CRSM Knights 9. Hampshire High School: Hampshire Whips 10. De La Salle Institute: Meteors Kentucky 1. Prestonsburg High School: PHS Casual Blackcats 2.Ballard High School: Bruin Maroon 3. Henry Clay High School: Henry Clay 4. Highlands High School: Highlands RL Team 5. Lafayette High School: Generals Blue 6. Belfry High School: Belfry Rocketeers 7. Owen County High School: Owen County High School 8. Montgomery County High School: MoCo Rocket League 9. Trinity High School: Trinity Esports Varsity 10. Greenwood High School: Golden Gators Maine 1. Caribou High School: Caribou High School (Gilson’s Goons) 2. Noble High School: Noble Knights RL Varsity 3. Maine Central Institute: MCI Garnet 4. Messalonskee High School: Messalonskee Eagles 5. Waterville Senior High School: 23 RL Panthers 1 6. Morse High School: Morse Shipbuilders 7. Cony High School: Random Access Memory (RAM) 8. Upper Kennebec Valley High School: Valley Cavaliers 9. Cape Elizabeth High School: Cape Elizabeth RL 10. Mount Desert Island High School: MDI High School – Rocket League 1 Massachusetts 1. Tewksbury Memorial High School: RL TMHS 2. Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – CEOs 3. Burlington High School: Red Devils 4. Sutton High School: Sutton Beans 5. Nipmuc Regional High School: NRHS Warriors RL 6. Braintree High School: BHS Rockets 7. Wachusett Regional High School: WachuLeaguers 8. Southwick-Tolland Regional High School: Southwick Regional School 9. Xaverian Brother High School: XBHS Hawks 10. Greenfield High School: Green Wave Rocket League Michigan 1. Anchor Bay High School: Anchor Bay A1 2. Divine Child High School: DC Falcons RL 3. Linden High School: LHS Eagles RL 4. Novi High School: Novi Rocket League 5. Howell High School: Howell Rocket League 6. Franklin High School: PATRIOTS 7. Houghton Lake High School: Bobcats 1 8. Belleville High School: RL Tigers (Orange) 9. Mason High School: MHS Trinity 10. Northview High School: Wildcat Rocket League 1 Mississippi 1. Petal High School: Panthers Unleashed 2. Vancleave High School: Vancleave Bulldogs 3. Biloxi High School: BHS Indians: Rocket Squad 4. New Site High School: NSHS Royal Gamers 5. Pearl High School: Pearl Varsity Esports 6. St. Patrick Catholic High School: Clovertown 7. Clinton High School: Arrow Rockets A 8. Clinton High School: GloryBoyz 9. Saltillo High School: RockeTigersA 10. Magee High School: Magee High School Varsity Rocket League Trojans Mountain Region 1. Provo High School: Provo Varsity RL 2. Brighton High School: Brighton RL 1 3. Viewmont High School: Viewmont JungleBoiz Varsity 4. Farmington High School: Phoenix Varsity 5. Campbell County High School: Camel RL Team 1 6. Westland School: Westland Scorpions 7. Jordan High School: JHS RL 1 8. Daniel C Oakes High School–Castle Rock: Oakes 9. Brighton High School: Brighton RL 2 10. Holy Rosary High School: HRRAIDERS New Mexico 1. West Las Vegas High School: WLV Furusato 2. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity RL 3. Hobbs High School: Hobbs Eagles VAR RL 4. Portales High School: Var. Triple Trouble 5. Organ Mountain High School: OMHS Rocket League JV 6. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears JV Blue 7. Early College Academy: The ECA Phantoms (Rocket) 8. Del Norte High School: Del Norte JV Rocket League 9. Gadsden High School: Gadsden Panthers Maroon 10. Dexter High School: Demon Rockets New York 1. Syosset Senior High School: Syosset Rocket League 2. Mohonasen Senior High School: Mohonasen Warriors 3. Ausable Valley High School: AVCS 1 4. Middletown High School: Middie Esports- Ballers 5. Colonie Central High School: Tech Raiders_B 6. Washingtonville Senior High School: WHS Wizards RL Blue 7. Northville High School: Falcon Force RL 8. Troy High School: THS Purple 9. Baker High School: B’ville RL lil Liggett’s 10. Cohoes High School: Cohoes Cookie Crunchers Oklahoma 1. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS JV-A Rocket League Team 2. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS Varsity Rocket League Team 3. Piedmont High School: ReverseSwept 4. Victory Christian School: CNQR 5. Glenpool High School: Glenpool Warriors 6. North Rock Creek: North Rock Creek RL (Alpha) 7. Heritage Hall: HH Rocket League Gold 8. Ada High School: AHS Cougars 9. Sapulpa High School: Sapulpa Chieftains 10. Noble High School: Noble Bears esports A Texas 1. Frenship High School: Frenship RLC – Varsity 2. Plano Academy High School: Titan eSports RL Alpha 3. North Garland High School: NG Acez 4. North Garland High School: The Raider Rockets 5. Del Valle High School: Sunset Tsunami 6. Westlake High School: Westlake Chaparrals 7. Garland High School: Team Rocket 8. Guyer High School: Guyer Obsidian 9. Lakeview Centennial High School: [LCHS] Purple Squirrels 10. Belton New Tech High School at Waskow: Belton New Tech Dragons Purple Texas Private 1. Grace Preparatory Academy: Grace Prep Lions Varsity 2. Prince of Peace Christian High School: RLS Navy 3. St. Pius X: SPX Panthers 4. Northland Christian School: NCS Cougars 5. Concordia Lutheran High School: Whiff City Saders 6. Shelton School: Shelton Black 7. St. Pius X: SPX Black 8. Eagle Christian Academy: Alpha Eagles 9. Grapevine Faith Christian School: Grapevine Faith Esports 10. Concordia Lutheran High School: CLHS RL 2 Virginia 1. Lord Botetourt High School: The Triple C’s 2. Osbourn Park High School: OP FC 3. Osbourn High School: Eagles in Cars 4. Lafayette High School: LHS Rams RL Blue 5. William Byrd High School: WBHS Rocket League 6. Wakefield High School: Rocket Warriors 1 7. Western Albemarle High School: WAHS RL TEAM A 8. Appomattox Regional Governor’s School: ARGS Hydras 9. Landstown High School: Eagles 10. Millbrook High School: Pioneer Gaming Squad