Roll Tide: Ranking Alabama's top 10 recruits from the class of 2023

For now, Georgia has taken the crown as the most dominant team in college football. However, Alabama remains a powerhouse program on the field and in the recruiting game, where they put together the No. 1 ranked group of 2023 prospects in the nation.
Here are the Crimson Tide’s top 10 recruits from the class of 2023.
1
Caleb Downs
High school: Mill Creek (Ga.)
Position: Safety
Rating: Five stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 197 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 6
2
Kadyn Proctor
High school: Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 330 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 9
3
Justice Haynes
High school: Buford (Ga.)
Position: Running back
Rating: Five stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 24
4
Desmond Ricks
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 25
5
James Smith
High school: Carver (Ga.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 26
6
Qua Russaw
High school: Carver (Ga.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 320 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 34
7
Jalen Hale
High school: Longview (Texas)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 38
8
Jahlil Hurley
High school: Florence (Ala.)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 50
9
Jordan Renaud
High school: Tyler Legacy (Texas)
Position: Edge
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 58
10
Eli Holstein
High school: Zachary (La.)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 222 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 89