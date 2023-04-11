Sections

Roll Tide: Ranking Alabama's top 10 recruits from the class of 2023

For now, Georgia has taken the crown as the most dominant team in college football. However, Alabama remains a powerhouse program on the field and in the recruiting game, where they put together the No. 1 ranked group of 2023 prospects in the nation.

Here are the Crimson Tide’s top 10 recruits from the class of 2023.

1
Caleb Downs

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Mill Creek (Ga.)

Position: Safety

Rating: Five stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 197 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 6

2
Kadyn Proctor

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High school: Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 330 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 9

3
Justice Haynes

Photo: 247Sports

High school: Buford (Ga.)

Position: Running back

Rating: Five stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 24

4
Desmond Ricks

247Sports

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 25

5
James Smith

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High school: Carver (Ga.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 26

6
Qua Russaw

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High school: Carver (Ga.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 320 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 34

7
Jalen Hale

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High school: Longview (Texas)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 38

8
Jahlil Hurley

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High school: Florence (Ala.)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 50

9
Jordan Renaud

Jordan Renaud

Alabama Athletics

High school: Tyler Legacy (Texas)

Position: Edge

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 58

10
Eli Holstein

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High school: Zachary (La.)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 222 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 89

