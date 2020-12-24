USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 16

By December 24, 2020 7:43 am

A new week of ScoreStream’s best fan-submitted photos are upon us, as we move from the football field in Florida to the basketball court in Ohio.

Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!

Tournament champions in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Open Door Christian Patriots (Elyria, Ohio) vs. Independence Blue Devils (Independence, Ohio).

Hitting the glass in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Riverside Pirates (De Graff, Ohio) vs. Perry Commodores (Lima, Ohio).

Shot contest in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Perry Commodores (Perry, Ohio) vs. Shawnee Indians (Lima, Ohio).

Diving save in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Princeton Panthers (Princeton, Texas) vs. Argyle Eagles (Argyle, Texas).

Championship fun in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from North Miami Beach Chargers (Miami, Fla.) vs. Dillard Panthers (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.).

Hitting the floor in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Ottoville Big Green (Ottoville, Ohio) vs. Lima Senior Spartans (Lima, Ohio).

Champions pose in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Baker Gators (Baker, Fla.) vs. Hawthorne Hornets (Hawthorne, Fla.).

Floating in Louisiana...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from St. Martinville Tigers (St. Martinville, La.) vs. New Iberia Yellow Jackets (New Iberia, La.).

Layup in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Lima Senior Spartans (Lima, Ohio) vs. Central Catholic Fighting Irish (Toledo, Ohio).

Hoisting the trophy in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Seminole Fighting Seminoles (Sanford, Fla.) vs. Osceola Kowboys (Kissimmee, Fla.).

