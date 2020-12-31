USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of 2020

Gallery

December 31, 2020

Throughout 2020, ScoreStream has provided memorable shots of high school sports action throughout the country.

From the football field in Texas to the basketball court in Ohio, ScoreStream’s fan-photos of the week have been there to capture it all. Now, it’s time to get a glimpse at the best of the best from the year.

With that being said, here are the best fan-submitted photos from 2020.

Picture perfect...

Fan photo from Hilliard Bradley Jaguars (Ohio) vs. Marysville Monarchs (Ohio).

The effort was worth it!

Fan photo from Gardendale Rockets (Ala.) vs. Clay-Chalkville Cougars (Pinson, Ala.).

Double header!

Fan photo from Shawnee Indians (Lima, Ohio) vs. Wapakoneta Redskins (Ohio).

Eyes on the prize in Texas...

Fan photo from Clear Creek Wildcats (League City, Texas) vs. Oak Ridge War Eagles (Conroe, Texas).

One-handed grab...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Lamar (Houston, Texas) vs. The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas).

Hoisting the trophy in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Seminole Fighting Seminoles (Sanford, Fla.) vs. Osceola Kowboys (Kissimmee, Fla.).

Water bottle shower in Kentucky...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Murray Tigers (Murray, Ky.) vs. Lexington Christian Eagles (Lexington, Ky.).

Winning team in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from McKinney Christian Mustangs (McKinney, Texas) vs. Princeton Panthers (Princeton, Texas).

Contested layup in Ohio...

ScoreStream PictureFan photo from Lima Catholic Central Thunderbirds (Lima, Ohio) vs. Shawnee Indians (Lima, Ohio).

Over the top in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Lake Catholic Cougars (Mentor, Ohio) vs. Van Wert Cougars (Van Wert, Ohio).

Diving for the pylon in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from New Bremen Cardinals (New Bremen, Ohio) vs. Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (Lima, Ohio).

Jump ball in South Carolina...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Scotts Branch Eagles (Summerton, S.C.) vs. C A Johnson Hornets (Columbia, S.C.).

Flying in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Trenton Tigers (Trenton, Fla.) vs. Branford Buccaneers (Branford, Fla.)

Fire photo in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Trenton High School Tigers (Trenton, Fla.) vs. Williston Red Devils (Williston, Fla.).

Homecoming rush in Georgia...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Early County Bobcats (Blakely, Ga.) vs. Thomasville Bulldogs (Ga.).

