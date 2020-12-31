Best fan-submitted photos of 2020

By Tyler Calvaruso | December 31, 2020 8:23 am

Throughout 2020, ScoreStream has provided memorable shots of high school sports action throughout the country.

From the football field in Texas to the basketball court in Ohio, ScoreStream’s fan-photos of the week have been there to capture it all. Now, it’s time to get a glimpse at the best of the best from the year.

With that being said, here are the best fan-submitted photos from 2020.