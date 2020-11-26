Best fan-submitted photos of Week 12

A stiff arm up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the basketball court in Texas.
Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!
Sideline shot in Idaho...
Fan photo from Rigby Trojans (Rigby, Id.) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (Meridian, Id.).
Trophy time in Missouri...
Fan photo from Lutheran North Crusaders (St. Louis, Mo.) vs. Blair Oaks Falcons (Jefferson City, Mo.).
Contested layup in Texas...
Fan photo from Trinity Christian Trojans (Addison, Texas) vs. Van Alstyne Panthers (Van Alstyne, Texas).
Hitting the hole in Delaware...
Fan photo from Dover Senators (Dover, Del.) vs. Caesar Rodney Riders (Camden, Del.).
Cutting back in Kentucky...
Fan photo from Jeffersontown Chargers (Louisville, Ky.) vs. South Oldham Dragons (Crestwood, Ky.).
Sideline shove in Missouri...
Fan photo from Parkway Central Colts (Chesterfield, Mo.) vs. Parkway North Vikings (St. Louis, Mo.).
Emotional trophy presentation in Ohio...
Fan photo from Lake Catholic Cougars (Mentor, Ohio) vs. Van Wert Cougars (Van Wert, Ohio).
Bringing the ball up in Texas...
Fan photo from Coronado Thunderbirds (El Paso, Texas) vs. Clint Lions (Clint, Texas).
Strong running in South Carolina...
Fan photo from River Bluff Gators (Lexington, S.C.) vs. Sumter Fighting Gamecocks (Sumter, S.C.).
Diving block attempt in Delaware...
Fan photo from Brandywine Bulldogs (Wilmington, Del.) vs. Concord Raiders (Wilmington, Del.).
Punt pressure in Ohio...
Fan photo from Ironton Fighting Tigers (Ironton, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).
Over the top in Ohio...
Fan photo from Lake Catholic Cougars (Mentor, Ohio) vs. Van Wert Cougars (Van Wert, Ohio).