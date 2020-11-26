USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 12

Gallery

By November 26, 2020 3:37 pm

A stiff arm up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the basketball court in Texas.

Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!

Sideline shot in Idaho...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Rigby Trojans (Rigby, Id.) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (Meridian, Id.).

Trophy time in Missouri...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Lutheran North Crusaders (St. Louis, Mo.) vs. Blair Oaks Falcons (Jefferson City, Mo.).

Contested layup in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Trinity Christian Trojans (Addison, Texas) vs. Van Alstyne Panthers (Van Alstyne, Texas).

Hitting the hole in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Dover Senators (Dover, Del.) vs. Caesar Rodney Riders (Camden, Del.).

Cutting back in Kentucky...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Jeffersontown Chargers (Louisville, Ky.) vs. South Oldham Dragons (Crestwood, Ky.).

Sideline shove in Missouri...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Parkway Central Colts (Chesterfield, Mo.) vs. Parkway North Vikings (St. Louis, Mo.).

Emotional trophy presentation in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Lake Catholic Cougars (Mentor, Ohio) vs. Van Wert Cougars (Van Wert, Ohio).

Bringing the ball up in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Coronado Thunderbirds (El Paso, Texas) vs. Clint Lions (Clint, Texas).

Strong running in South Carolina...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from River Bluff Gators (Lexington, S.C.) vs. Sumter Fighting Gamecocks (Sumter, S.C.).

Diving block attempt in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Brandywine Bulldogs (Wilmington, Del.) vs. Concord Raiders (Wilmington, Del.).

Punt pressure in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Ironton Fighting Tigers (Ironton, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).

Over the top in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Lake Catholic Cougars (Mentor, Ohio) vs. Van Wert Cougars (Van Wert, Ohio).

