Best fan-submitted photos of Week 13

A stiff arm up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the basketball court in Ohio.
Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.
Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!
Related: Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12
Anthem attention in Texas...
Fan photo from Graham Steers (Graham, Texas) vs. Aubrey Chapparals (Aubrey, Texas).
Championship celebration in Texas...
Fan photo from Celina Bobcats vs. Iowa Park Hawks (Iowa Park, Texas).
Friday night football in Florida...
Fan photo from Pace Patriots (Pace, Fla.) vs. St. Augustine Yellow Jackets (St. Augustine, Fla.).
Layup in Ohio...
Fan photo from Perry Pirates (Perry, Ohio) vs. Brunswick Blue Devils (Brunswick, Ohio).
Surrounded by tacklers in Delaware...
Fan photo from St. Mark’s Spartans (Wilmington, Del.) vs. St. Elizabeth Vikings (Wilmington, Del.).
Raising the trophy in Pennsylvania...
Fan photo from Wyomissing Spartans (Wyomissing, Pa.) vs. Central Valley Warriors (Monaca, Pa.).
Keeping balance in Delaware...
Fan photo from Hodgson Eagles (Newark, Del.) vs. Middletown Cavaliers (Middletown, Del.).
Contested layup in Ohio...
Fan photo from Lima Catholic Central Thunderbirds (Lima, Ohio) vs. Shawnee Indians (Lima, Ohio).
Full extension in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Sumter Fighting Gamecocks (Sumter, S.C.) vs. Dutch Fork Silver Foxes (Dutch Fork, S.C.).
Breaking the plane in Kentucky...
Fan photo from South Oldham Dragons (Crestwood, Ky.) vs. North Bullitt Eagles (Shepherdsville, Ky.).