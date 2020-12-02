USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 13

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 13

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 13

December 2, 2020

A stiff arm up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the basketball court in Ohio.

Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!

Anthem attention in Texas...

ScoreStream PictureFan photo from Graham Steers (Graham, Texas) vs. Aubrey Chapparals (Aubrey, Texas).

Championship celebration in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Celina Bobcats vs. Iowa Park Hawks (Iowa Park, Texas).

Friday night football in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Pace Patriots (Pace, Fla.) vs. St. Augustine Yellow Jackets (St. Augustine, Fla.).

Layup in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Perry Pirates (Perry, Ohio) vs. Brunswick Blue Devils (Brunswick, Ohio).

Surrounded by tacklers in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from St. Mark’s Spartans (Wilmington, Del.) vs. St. Elizabeth Vikings (Wilmington, Del.).

Raising the trophy in Pennsylvania...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Wyomissing Spartans (Wyomissing, Pa.) vs. Central Valley Warriors (Monaca, Pa.).

Keeping balance in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Hodgson Eagles (Newark, Del.) vs. Middletown Cavaliers (Middletown, Del.).

Contested layup in Ohio...

ScoreStream PictureFan photo from Lima Catholic Central Thunderbirds (Lima, Ohio) vs. Shawnee Indians (Lima, Ohio).

Full extension in South Carolina...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Sumter Fighting Gamecocks (Sumter, S.C.) vs. Dutch Fork Silver Foxes (Dutch Fork, S.C.).

Breaking the plane in Kentucky...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from South Oldham Dragons (Crestwood, Ky.) vs. North Bullitt Eagles (Shepherdsville, Ky.).

