Best fan-submitted photos of Week 14

A new week of ScoreStream’s best fan-submitted photos are upon us, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the basketball court in Ohio.
Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!
Posing in Texas...
Fan photo from La Porte Bulldogs (La Porte, Texas) vs. Ball Tornadoes (Gavelston, Texas).
Celebrating six in Delaware...
Fan photo from Sussex Central (Georgetown, Del.) vs. Smyrna Eagles (Smyrna, Del.).
Winning team in Texas...
Fan photo from McKinney Christian Mustangs (McKinney, Texas) vs. Princeton Panthers (Princeton, Texas).
Driving baseline in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Westwood Redhawks (Blythewood, S.C.) vs. Sumter Fighting Gamecocks (Sumter, S.C.).
Pyramids in Louisiana...
Fan photo from Centerville Bulldogs (Centerville, La.) vs. Oberlin Tigers (Oberlin, La.).
On the move in Delaware...
Fan photo from Delaware Military Seahawks (Wilmington, Del.) vs. St. Mark’s Spartans (Wilmington, Del.).
Punting away in Louisiana...
Fan photo from Eunice Bobcats (Eunice, La.) vs. Belle Chasse (Belle Chasse, La.).
Sizing up in Texas...
Fan photo from Horizon Scorpions (El Paso, Texas) vs. Pebble Hills (El Paso, Texas).
Posting and toasting in Ohio...
Fan photo from Independence Blue Devils (Independence, Ohio) vs. Cornerstone Patriots (Willoughby, Ohio).
Champions in Mississippi...
Fan photo from Noxubee County Tigers (Macon, Miss.) vs. Magee Trojans (Magee, Miss.).
Floater in Ohio...
Fan photo from Delphos Jefferson Wildcats (Delphos, Ohio) vs. Perry Commodores (Lima, Ohio).
Handing off in Oklahoma...
Fan photo from Woodland Cougars (Fairfax, Okla.) vs. Gore Pirates (Gore, Okla.)
Letting loose in Kentucky...
Fan photo from St. Xavier Tigers (Louisville, Ky.) vs. North Hardin Trojans (Radcliff, Ky.).