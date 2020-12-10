USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 14

Gallery

By December 10, 2020 1:54 pm

By |

A new week of ScoreStream’s best fan-submitted photos are upon us, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the basketball court in Ohio.

Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.

Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!

Posing in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from La Porte Bulldogs (La Porte, Texas) vs. Ball Tornadoes (Gavelston, Texas).

Celebrating six in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Sussex Central (Georgetown, Del.) vs. Smyrna Eagles (Smyrna, Del.).

Winning team in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from McKinney Christian Mustangs (McKinney, Texas) vs. Princeton Panthers (Princeton, Texas).

Driving baseline in South Carolina...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Westwood Redhawks (Blythewood, S.C.) vs. Sumter Fighting Gamecocks (Sumter, S.C.).

Pyramids in Louisiana...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Centerville Bulldogs (Centerville, La.) vs. Oberlin Tigers (Oberlin, La.).

On the move in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Delaware Military Seahawks (Wilmington, Del.) vs. St. Mark’s Spartans (Wilmington, Del.).

Punting away in Louisiana...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Eunice Bobcats (Eunice, La.) vs. Belle Chasse (Belle Chasse, La.).

Sizing up in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Horizon Scorpions (El Paso, Texas) vs. Pebble Hills (El Paso, Texas).

Posting and toasting in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Independence Blue Devils (Independence, Ohio) vs. Cornerstone Patriots (Willoughby, Ohio).

Champions in Mississippi...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Noxubee County Tigers (Macon, Miss.) vs. Magee Trojans (Magee, Miss.).

Floater in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Delphos Jefferson Wildcats (Delphos, Ohio) vs. Perry Commodores (Lima, Ohio).

Handing off in Oklahoma...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Woodland Cougars (Fairfax, Okla.) vs. Gore Pirates (Gore, Okla.)

Letting loose in Kentucky...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from St. Xavier Tigers (Louisville, Ky.) vs. North Hardin Trojans (Radcliff, Ky.).

