Best fan-submitted photos of Week 15

A new week of ScoreStream’s best fan-submitted photos are upon us, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the basketball court in Ohio.
Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.
Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!
D'ing up in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Hammond Skyhawks (Columbia, S.C.) vs. Ridge View Blazers (Columbia, S.C.).
Laying it in South Carolina style...
Fan photo from Augusta Christian Lions (Martinez, Ga.) vs. Brookland-Cayce Bearcats (Cayce, S.C.).
Charity stripe in Ohio...
Fan photo from Legacy Christian Knights (Xenia, Ohio) vs. Yellow Springs Bulldogs (Yellow Springs, Ohio).
Serving it up in Delaware...
Fan photo from Wilmington Charter (Wilmington, Del.) vs. St. Mark’s Spartans (Wilmington, Del.).
Locked in in Tennessee...
Fan photo from Collierville Dragons (Collierville, Tenn.) vs. Center Hill Mustangs (Olive Branch, Miss.).
Target acquired in Florida...
Fan photo Dunnellon Tigers (Dunnellon, Fla.) vs. Rickards Raiders (Tallahassee, Fla.)
Over the shoulder grab in Delaware...
Fan photo from Sussex Central (Georgetown, Del.) vs. Smyrna Eagles (Smyrna, Del.).
Battle on the mat in Ohio...
Fan photo from North Royalton (North Royalton, Ohio) vs. Independence Blue Devils (Independence, Ohio).
Fighting through contact in Ohio...
Fan photo from Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (Lima, Ohio) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf Titans (Ottawa, Ohio).
Breaking loose in Delaware...
Fan photo from St. Georges Tech Hawks (Middletown, Del.) vs. Middletown Cavaliers (Middletown, Del.).
Water bottle shower in Kentucky...
Fan photo from Murray Tigers (Murray, Ky.) vs. Lexington Christian Eagles (Lexington, Ky.).